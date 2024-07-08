Bethenny Frankel & Luann De Lesseps Reunite At Hamptons Party -- But Their Feud Just Got WAY WORSE!

Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps have reunited! But it doesn’t mean they’re back to being friends!

The former Real Housewives of New York City co-stars had an unexpected run-in with one another at a Fourth of July party in the Hamptons over the weekend. On Sunday, the Skinnygirl CEO took to her Instagram to share pics from an event the day before, held by talent agent Jason Weinberg. In them, she and her 14-year-old daughter Bryn were seen schmoozing with Emma Roberts and Luann.

Referencing an iconic quip from their messy past, she captioned the post:

“Bougie Hamptons party by day… tonight it’s a cabaret… Hell hath frozen over and I am being cool and not uncool…”

BTW, the first hint that something wasn’t what it seemed was the fact Luann wasn’t tagged in the carousel when everyone else was! Look (below)!

Luann also posted her own reunion pictures and went with a similar caption, writing;

“I guess life IS a CABARET, my friends!”

If you don’t know, in a 2019 Real Housewives of New York episode, Bethenny infamously told Luann during a heated group dinner:

“Life is not a cabaret. It is actually not a cabaret!”

Frankel later told Andy Cohen that her outburst was triggered by “many things,” but that she reached her limit after witnessing some of her co-star’s behavior. The entrepreneur ultimately left the show that year and Luann followed in 2021.

They’ve since kept their distance from each other, but that hasn’t stopped them from throwing shade on their various social media platforms, podcasts, or in interviews. So, the fact that they were so friendly at this party spoke volumes! But was it real??

If you ask Bethenny, it was a totally authentic meeting. Taking to her TikTok on Sunday, she reflected on the moment:

“So I see Luann [at the event] and Bryn gets all devious. My friend Mark is like, ‘Just say something.’ Why not, right? And it is also a good example for Bryn. We have to be good examples. I basically said, ‘Congratulations’ and Bryn is there which is great because she bridged my relationship with my mom.”

She added:

“Luann hugged Bryn. We had to do it on social media because if it didn’t happen there then it didn’t happen anywhere. That was nice and clean. She texted me and [wrote], ‘We are like some discombobulated family.’ So that was pleasant and fun.”

All good, right?? Well, apparently NOT AT ALL!!

On Sunday, Luann told Us Weekly that she and Bethenny had finally reconciled, saying:

“I’ve been through a lot with Bethenny, but I am not the person who hangs on to the past. We are moving through it in a positive way. Because life is a cabaret.”

But just hours later, she had a whole new perspective! Clapping back on Monday, she claimed she was totally played by the Bravo-lebrity! Oh, no! Seemingly referencing Bethenny’s TikTok, Luann complained:

“After watching Bethenny’s video and still being blocked by her on social media, I realize she just used her daughter to get to me.”

Damn!!

The 59-year-old went on to say there “wasn’t a genuine reconnection” with the businesswoman, which is unfortunate since she was initially “really happy” to see Bethenny before realizing the reconciliation wasn’t sincere. Luann added:

“To watch the video, it hurt my feelings.”

Brutal! An insider also confirmed Bethenny was the one to start the interaction on behalf of her teenage daughter, sharing:

“Bethenny approached Luann and said that her daughter was a fan of Luann’s, so they all posed for a photo. Luann didn’t know Bethanny posted it as she still [has] her blocked on social media. Bethenny took all the pictures and then posted and later texted them to Luann, who reciprocated.”

But here’s the extra confusing thing. Just one hour before Us‘ latest report was published, Luann actually commented on the TikTok and was totally chill with everything, saying:

“We worked it out on the remix. Good to see you! “

But now she clearly doesn’t think they really worked anything out! So frustrating!

Sadly, a source close to Bethenny has already responded to the backlash in the MOST shady way! They told Page Six:

“Bethenny just wishes Luann was drinking a Mingle Mocktail and wearing Chanel. … She wishes Luann the best summer and says she looks ‘Forever Young.'”

That’s a reference to the reality star’s wine brand and recent (very viral) drama with the luxury fashion brand. So, um, perhaps not the most down-to-earth response considering it’s ALL about Bethenny, you know? Really, it’s just making light of the whole thing! Such a harsh reaction considering Luann was really excited about the possibility of befriending her former TV star pal again! A source told this to the outlet BEFORE this renewed beef was unearthed:

“Bethenny and Luann were excited to see each other and wanted to squash their beef. They were able to put their differences aside.”

If only that were true! This really went sideways fast! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!!

[Image via Bethenny Frankel/Instagram & Tamron Hall Show/YouTube]