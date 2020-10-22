Emma Roberts’ Mom TOTALLY Got Back At Her For That Instagram Block Over Spoiling Pregnancy News!

Emma Roberts‘ mom has reportedly evened the score in their petty, little Instagram war!

Earlier this week, the pregnant actress revealed she blocked her momma Kelly Cunningham on the social media platform as payback for prematurely spilling the beans about her big baby news back in June. The cheeky story reminded us all how overzealous parents, secrets, and technology simply don’t mix. But as it turns out, the 29-year-old’s old lady is more tech-savvy than she thought and got some “glorious” revenge after the whole IG ordeal!

Speaking on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on Wednesday, Roberts explained how Cunningham has handled the attention of making headlines for a second time after she told the world about their private feud:

“My mom, first of all, I told her, I was like, ‘look, you know, they really want to talk about this on a talk show.’ And she was so horrified and now she’s like, ‘Oh my God. She’s like, all my friends will not stop texting me.’ She’s like ‘on of my ex-boyfriends reach out to me.’ I’m like, ‘mom, you’re famous again. Like, how is this happening? You were famous when you broke the news. Now you’re famous again.’”

She continued, begrudgingly praising her “famous” mom’s Insta skills:

“And she’s like, ‘I got so many more followers’ and I’m like, ‘you’re supposed to be private.’ And she’s, she’s an animal on Instagram. And also she’s really good at Instagram. I will say, like, I accidentally, almost liked one of her posts because I thought it was someone else. And then I had to, unlike it, cause I saw it was her and I’m on strike, liking her stuff right now.”

LOLz, talk about petty! But hey, can you really blame her? As Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham noted, it made “international headlines” when the world found out Emma and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund were expecting their first child together after Kelly responded to fan inquiries regarding Us Weekly‘s report about the pregnancy.

It’s obviously something their family can laugh about now. However, the American Horror Story alum said her mom totally got her back for the harsh block! She admitted:

“Well, I blocked her just to prove a point and then I kept grovel to her because then I was like, ‘okay mom, like I’ll unblock you.’ And she hadn’t even accepted my friend request. So then I had to wait for that, which was her like glorious moment. She was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’ll accept you later.’ I was like, ‘this is not okay.’”

Wow. The savage genes run in the family, that’s for sure! Plus, there’s that whole saying that kids treat their parents 10x worse than their folks were as kids, so it might be safe to assume Emma’s little one is going to be quite feisty someday, too. Ha! Hear her tell it in her own words (below):

Elsewhere in the candid chat, the starlet opened up about the surreal feeling of being pregnant “boy moms” at the same time as her Scream Queens co-stars Lea Michele and Billie Lourd:

“It’s pure witchcraft. I don’t know how else to explain it. It was not planned. Um, no, it’s just, it’s, it’s been really amazing to have support being pregnant during this time and to have it be, it was like people I’m so close to and it’s been amazing. And I mean, I just, we couldn’t have planned it better, honestly. I’m glad they’re boys. I would be scared if we all had girls, it would be, it would be mini Scream Queens. I don’t, I don’t think the world’s ready for that. So I’m grateful that we were all given voice, although who knows they could be Scream Queens. We don’t know yet.”

