Emma Roberts BLOCKED Her Mom On Instagram After She Spilled The Tea About Her Pregnancy!

Emma Roberts learned the hard way that parents, big secrets, and social media often creates a recipe for disaster!

The pregnant actress appeared on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she opened up about how things really went down after her mom Kelly Cunningham accidentally confirmed the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in late August; the well-meaning slip-up happened just one day after tabloids published the same report!

Roberts told host Jimmy Kimmel that she and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund had every intention of keeping their baby news close to the vest until her momma got on the ‘gram:

“I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low key but unfortunately my mother has Instagram. Which, mothers and Instagram, it’s a bad combination. She definitely spilled the beans.”

It sounds like that excitement must have gotten the best of her! The Scream Queens alum explained the matriarch didn’t even become tech-savvy until very recently, though. Cunningham doesn’t own a computer and had a flip phone until a few years ago when Emma bought her mom an iPhone.

“It was the worst thing I ever did. It started slow with a Google Alert on me, which she never had before, so she’s like, ‘Emma, have you seen this photo from 2010?!’ I’m like, ‘Yes, I’ve seen that photo.’ So I’m getting flooded with ‘Is this true?’ And ‘Have you seen this and that?’ And then she got Instagram.”

It all went downhill from there as the 29-year-old admitted her mom got “totally catfished” by someone claiming to be singer Jackson Browne, and later spiraled into spoiling Emma’s big secret:

“It led to interacting with my fans and just thanking them for all their pregnancy wishes. It was a disaster, and I found it all out on a plane, so I couldn’t get to her. I couldn’t call her or attack her.”

The American Horror Story star continued:

“She was like, ‘Thank you so much for the well-wishes! We’re so excited.’ It was endless. My friends were sending me screen grabs. It was unbelievable. When I said to her, ‘Mom, you revealed my pregnancy.’ She goes, ‘Emma, you announced it!’ And I said, ‘No I didn’t. That was a tabloid.’ She goes, ‘Oh I didn’t… that wasn’t clear.'”

Oof. We can just feel the secondhand awkwardness and frustration from that convo!

Although she joked that this is a “good story to tell the baby” someday, the starlet didn’t let the moment go by without teaching her momma a necessary lesson about the block button:

“We kind of laughed. We kind of got into a fight. I blocked her at one point.”

SAVAGE!

We’re glad to hear it’s all water under the bridge now! Plus, new parents like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas as well as Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik barely got away with the whole low-key pregnancy thing too, so she shouldn’t feel too bad, right?

After that funny story, Roberts also opened up about trying to pick out names for her baby boy with Hedlund:

“I was convinced I was having a girl to a point where I said to my boyfriend, ‘If it’s boy you can name it.’ Meanwhile being like, it’s a girl, who cares? Now I get to name it. Then when we found out, he was like, ‘Oh yeah, so you said I get to name it!’ And I was like, ‘I did say that, didn’t I? So funny that I said that.'”

The 36-year-old father-to-be did eventually land on a really nice name, but it sounds like that’s a secret the couple is hell-bent on keeping:

“My boyfriend was playing very hard to get with me about the names. I was like, ‘We’re having a baby. You can tell me what you want to name the baby. ‘And he was just very tight-lipped and then he did finally, he came up with a winner that was really good. All of mine got vetoed for various reasons, which I’m very upset about.”

Ha! We’ll have to circle back to this cheeky convo once the little man arrives. In the meantime, ch-ch-check out the full discussion (below)!

[Image via Emma Roberts/Instagram]