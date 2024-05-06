Paris Hilton Jokes About Giving 'Pale' Baby Daughter London A Spray Tan!

Paris Hilton‘s baby girl is going to have to wait a while to be as tan as her mommy!

On Instagram Sunday, the 43-year-old heiress posted a video talking about how she’d just gotten a new spray tan while holding her 5-month-old daughter London Marilyn in her arms. Er, that is to say… while holding the baby, she talked about getting the spray tan. Not that she was holding her in the booth! LOLz!

In the clip, Paris comments on how she always likes to be “really tan” after going for her appointments — but she didn’t take into consideration her new little girl! The mom of two joked:

“Usually I like to be really tan, but I wasn’t thinking about you! You’re so pale! You’ve never been in the sun.”

Baby London stared up at her momma while rocking a big bow on her head. The heiress went on to quip:

“I can’t spray tan you! Can you? Just kidding!”

LOLz!!

In the caption of the post, she wrote:

“Counting down the days until I can teach Baby London about the art of a @tan_luxe spray tan! “

Ha! The brand itself even continued the joke in the comments, writing:

“The Future will definitely look good on London…. But like, maybe 17 years into the future “

Too funny! Ch-ch-check out the clip for yourself (below):

We love to see Paris and her little ones living their best lives! The fam is absolutely glowing! Even without the tans! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Paris Hilton/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]