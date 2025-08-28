Emma Stone Believes In Aliens! Here's Her Take...

Emma Stone is a believer!

During a press conference at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, the Academy Award-winning actress sat down to discuss her new film Bugonia. If you haven’t heard of it, it’s the one she shaved her head for! The plot centers around her character being abducted by conspiracy theorists who believe she’s an extraterrestrial entity with questionable ambitions here on Earth.

So naturally during the Q&A, a reporter asked whether SHE believes there’s an alien presence “looking upon us and maybe saving our lives.” And she had some pretty big ideas on the matter!

“I don’t know about looking down on us, but one of my favorite people who has ever lived is [astronomer] Carl Sagan and I fell madly in love with his philosophy and science and how brilliant he is. He very deeply believed the idea that we’re alone in this vast expansive universe — not that we’re being watched — is a pretty narcissistic thing. So yes I’m coming out and saying it, I believe in aliens!”

Can you blame her?? With how vast and unexplored our universe as we know it is, it’d be crazy to think there’s NOTHING else out there! But that’s far from the same as believing in Roswell, Communion, abductions, and all the rest of it. Because the other thing about the universe being so big? It makes it highly unlikely we’d ever run into the other intelligent life.

Another reporter asked Emma how she handles all her success “without turning into an alien.” And she responded:

“How do you know I’m not an alien? I think there’s a tricky aspect to that answer that’s probably longer than anything that anyone would want to listen to right now. But I think everyone sort of deals with that now. We all can relate to that feeling of someone thinking they know you; feeling like you don’t have much control of the avatar outside of me. Because there’s me, and then there’s me, here.”

She continued:

“There’s the person who comes here and then there’s the person who I am with my friends and family. They’re the same person, but it’s what I do to keep myself sane.”

You can watch the trailer for Bugonia (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do YOU believe in aliens? Let us know in the comments down below!

