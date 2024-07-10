Emma Watson’s New Mystery Man REVEALED! Details On The Cute Way They Met!

Emma Watson has a hawt new love interest! And now we know who he is!

Last week, the Harry Potter star set the internet on fire when she was spotted out and about in Oxford making out with a new mystery hunk! At the time, it wasn’t made clear who the hottie in question was, but that’s all changed now!

On Monday, The Sun got the scoop — the mystery man is named Kieran Brown, and he’s a schoolmate of Emma’s at Oxford University!

OMG! How cute!

A source told the outlet:

“Emma is studying creative writing and his thesis is all about literary theory — so they have a lot to talk about.”

According to the news org, he’s seeking a PhD in 19th century literature and economics. What a power couple! The source added:

“She looks so loved up with Kieran.”

We love to see it! She deserves a special someone after a rocky year! In 2023, Emma split from ex-boyfriend Brandon Green after 18 months together. Shortly after, she briefly moved on with American businessman Ryan Walsh.

This is so lovely for her! Plus, we mean… Hermione hooking up with a schoolmate? LOVES IT!!!

