Is Emma Watson Retiring?! Fans React To Rumors!

Is it time to say goodbye to an on-screen icon?? Rumors are circulating that Emma Watson may be retiring from acting, and fans have some very emotional reactions!

According to the Harry Potter star’s agent who spoke with Daily Mail February 20, the actress “is not taking on new commitments,” suggesting her career is “dormant” and that’s she’s “giving up acting.” Why, Emma, Why??

It seem the love bird is seeking some private downtime with her beau of 18 months. The outlet revealed that prior to being spotted with her rumored fiancé Leo Robinton recently in LA, the couple spent the past several weeks living in Ibiza, where the Little Women lead hung out at a vegan cafe reading papers. Having worked in the industry since she was nine, a source even spilled on Emma’s slowed-down career:

“Emma has gone underground, she is settling down with Leo. They’re laying low. Maybe she wants a family.”

That is a perfectly good reason to step back from work, but could this English singer be off the silver screen for good? Here’s what fans have to say to the devastating rumor that we may have seen the last of this critically acclaimed performer:

me when i read that Emma Watson had retired: pic.twitter.com/wYZ2Jc79Of — nat (@witchblackwidow) February 25, 2021

emma watson has given us some of the most iconic roles. i'm wishing her all the best for the future. she deserves this. ???? pic.twitter.com/jGvb9HwBtz — Sien ???? (@dob_styles) February 25, 2021

EMMA WATSON IS RETIRING WHAT DONT TALK TO ME PLEASE pic.twitter.com/VhzgKHg5VY — ً taya (@outerspaceharry) February 25, 2021

More Twitter users chimed in to toss a few jokes into the mix, definitely as a coping mechanism to numb their breaking hearts, adding:

“Emma Watson’s retiring is something very personal to me. No I will not be getting over this.” “This is a devastation” “Emma Watson is retiring. I thought 2021 was supposed to be better.”

So did we! But while sad, many stans left kind words for their beloved movie star, writing all about Watson’s impact in their lives:

“For Emma Watson to retire from acting is something I’m not ready for. Over the years Emma taught us that women don’t need a man, that women are not always princesses in need of a rescue, and that women are strong, intelligent, and independent. Thanks for everything” “Emma Watson retiring is so bittersweet. Couldn’t thank her enough for all the confidence she inspired in me growing up, it’s a devastating thing to hear but I’m also so incredibly happy for her choosing to retire. Can’t wait to see what amazing things she does next.”

We’re not going to lie, a big part of us is hoping the leading lady is just laying low as the pandemic passes and perhaps to start a family of her own. At just 30-years-old, we have hope she’ll find her way back to a film set (other creative endeavor) when the time is right. Because this couldn’t really be her end, could it?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Walt Disney Studios/Movieclips Classic Trailers/Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube & WENN/Instar]