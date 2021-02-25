Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Biggest Labor Craving During Night Out With Caitlyn Jenner!

You’ve heard of pregnancy cravings, but what about labor cravings?

Giving birth to a beautiful baby is hard work — definitely the kind that might work up an appetite, at the very least! But for Kylie Jenner, she was craving something very specific as she participated in the miracle of life.

The makeup mogul let us in on the secret during a night out with Caitlyn Jenner. (Obligatory reminder that restaurants are NOT the safest place to be during a pandemic!) On her Instagram Story, Kylie shared a clip of the two clinking cocktails before giving a glamor shot of the bread platter. Narrating as she zoomed in on the tasty-looking tray, she said:

“Fun fact, Craig’s in L.A. has the best bread of all time, specifically this one. This is what I craved my whole labor and it’s the first thing I had right after I gave birth to Stormi.”

The reality star must really be serious about this bread, because in fact, it isn’t even the first time she brought up her post-birth Craig’s snack. She also told the same tale during a Twitter Q&A back in 2018. During that Q&A, she also answered questions about cravings throughout her pregnancy, which included In-N-Out Burger, donuts, and Eggo Waffles. Of the latter, she wrote:

“I never liked them before I was pregnant and haven’t had one since I had her. So strange! Lol.”

She may have left Eggos behind, but it seems like the Craig’s love is stronger than ever! Yum!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram]