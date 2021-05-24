Emma Stone’s Daughter’s Name Finally Revealed!

Emma Stone is a working mom!

The actress gave birth to her first child with husband Dave McCrary back in March, and now she’s already back on the red carpet promoting one of the biggest pandemic films, Cruella. Yes, life is finally starting to get back to normal — except now she’s got a little bundle of joy waiting for her back home. And now, we know that little bundle of joy’s name…

Louise Jean McCrary!

TMZ reported that baby Louise shares a middle name with her momma. In fact, her full name is apparently the inverse of Emma’s grandmother, Jean Louise. So cute — and such a sweet tribute!

Louise’s private parents got married under the radar sometime in 2020, and news broke that the couple was pregnant shortly after. The Easy A star was reportedly “very excited” to be expecting and “constantly oohing and cooing,” according to a source for Us Weekly. Another insider for People shared:

“Emma and Dave have a great marriage and both wanted a child. They are a very grounded and private couple and were ready for a family.”

They added:

“Emma and Dave have a strong and respectful marriage. A baby will add a new dimension of bliss for both of them.”

We’re so happy for this new little family! Welcome to the world, Louise Jean!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN]