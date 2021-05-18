SURPRISE! Naomi Campbell is a MOM!!

Congratulations are in order!!

Naomi Campbell is officially a momma! The 50-year-old announced the shocking — though totally fantastic — news on Instagram Tuesday by sharing a sweet photo cradling her baby girl’s feet! Obviously, the supermodel’s already over the moon with her darling daughter, as she shared:

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

So sweet! The Brit left all other baby deets to the imagination, but that didn’t stop a plethora of celebs from commenting their congrats. Sliding into the new parent’s comment section were the likes of Sophie Turner, Rita Ora, Gabrielle Union, and even designer Marc Jacobs. See the adorbz post (below)!

This happy announcement also comes four years after Naomi praised science for allowing her to grow her family when she was ready. The star told ES Magazine in 2017:

“I think about having children all the time. But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

AH-mazing!! The time was finally right!

