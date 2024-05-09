Enrique Iglesias Reveals How Anna Kournikova REALLY Feels About Him Making Out With Fans!

Enrique Iglesias likes to show love for fans in a pretty intimate way… But what does his lady think about all that??

The Grammy winner stopped by SiriusXM‘s Hits 1 Miami with Mack & Jen on Tuesday, where he got grilled about his loved-up habits with fans. If you’ve never heard about it, or better yet if you’ve never seen any clips of him in the action, Enrique is notorious for physically showing his love to fans. Like, a LOT of love. That’s right… hugs AND kisses!

WHOA, right?! He haaaaas been in a committed relationship with former tennis pro Anna Kournikova for over two decades, so how does that make her feel?? Well, apparently she couldn’t care less!

After being asked if the Russian athlete ever gets jealous, the Hero singer revealed:

“Not at all. No. No, no, no, no, no.”

That’s a lot of ‘no’ repeats, there, Enrique… LOLz!

Funny enough, he said that Anna is often there! And she gives fans the go ahead to lock lips with her man!! He said:

“Like, Anna will be at one of my shows and I’ll do that. I do that all the time, I love embracing, and kissing, and just hugging my fans. I like getting close up. And a lot of times she tells me, ‘I always get this look from some of the girls and some of the ladies like, are you okay with it?’”

He added that he’s merely just a “performer,” and that he loves all the love from his fans:

“I know that if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be where I am.”

Inneresting!!

Enrique and Anna have been together since the early 2000s, and they share twins Lucy and Nicholas, 6, as well as Mary, 4.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Would you be okay with YOUR man doing this?! Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via BBC & Whitney Houston/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]