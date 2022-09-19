Enrique Iglesias Slammed Online Over Jaw-Dropping Meet-And-Greet Makeout Video With A Female Fan!

What the heck is Enrique Iglesias thinking??

The 47-year-old singer held a meet-and-greet in Las Vegas on Friday night, and his actions at the event seriously made the whole “Sin City” moniker seem unfortunately perfect. And what’s even weirder about it is he posted video of the jaw-dropping moment to his own Instagram account — so it’s not like he’s hiding anything?!?!

Here’s the context: on Sunday, the Hero singer took to IG to share footage of himself at a fan event prior to a weekend show at Resorts World Las Vegas. In the vid, a beaming fan can be seen taking a selfie on her phone while her arms are wrapped around the famous crooner.

Iglesias — who has been with his partner, former tennis star Anna Kournikova, for more than two decades — plants a kiss on her cheek. That’s fine, we suppose. Fans gonna fan! But with the woman’s arms wrapped tightly around Iglesias’ shoulder, she suddenly decides to go for it, and kisses him on the MOUTH!!! And he doesn’t stop her!! And security doesn’t step in, either!!

The El Perdedor singer appears to double down on the impromptu exchange, kissing back while wrapping his arms around the woman’s hips and reaching down twice to grab her butt before pulling quickly away!

WTF???

Don’t just take our word for it, though. Iglesias was all too happy to post the jaw-dropping clip on his own IG account while promoting his set of Vegas shows that took place on Friday and Saturday!!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

What the f**k…!

It looked like security finally stepped up at the end of the clip while Enrique dashed away laughing. The woman clearly looks pretty pleased with herself, too. Talk about a once-in-a-lifetime experience…

But honestly, that was WAY too much physical interaction for somebody with a partner and kids at home! And we’re not the only ones who think so, either! In the comments section of the post on his account, fans openly questioned Enrique’s actions and wondered what Anna thinks about it:

“How on earth does Anna endure this” “Omg he’s married lady.” “Won’t Your wife be upset?” “What an inappropriate behavior for a man who has a whole family watching this at home” “How does Anna allow this” “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” “Feel sorry for what his family needs to see” “I’m confused… Anna is cool with this?? I wouldn’t be” “Wow so inappropriate of this woman and for you to let her do that. I am sure you wife is not gonna be happy.”

Our thoughts exactly!

And again, he posted the clip as promo fodder on his own account. So he saw it, thought it over, and decided to share! Is there no shame here?! Or is this, like, allowed in his world?? So many questions…

Of course, the Bailando singer and the retired tennis star first started dating way back in 2001. They have three young children together, too: 4-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy, and 2-year-old Mary. We just hope things are OK at home, because this sitch is CRAZY! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

