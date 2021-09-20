Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova's Kids Have His Album Promo Handled! Too Cute!

With all this cuteness, you have to wonder how these parents get anything done!

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova‘s kids, twins Nicholas Iglesias and Lucy Iglesias, 3, and 19-month-old Mary Iglesias, were all smiles as they helped daddy with some album promotion this weekend! ICYMI, Enrique’s 11th studio album, Final, was released on Friday!

On Sunday, Anna shared a clip of all her kiddos riding in a pint-sized Land Rover, bopping along to Chasing the Sun — one of their papa’s new jams!

Can’t handle these three!!

Felicidades on the album, papi!

[Image via Enrique Iglesias/Anna Kournikova/Instagram]