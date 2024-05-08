Urkel Got Married!

Steve Urkel is a married man!!

OK, actor Jaleel White is actually the married man. We just all know and love him for his iconic run as Steve Urkel on the legendary ’90s sitcom Family Matters. And now, he’s spoken for! You missed your shot, Laura Winslow… LOLz!

This past weekend, the 47-year-old actor said (did) “I do” (that) to tech exec Nicoletta Ruhl in a ceremony at the Riviera Country Club in El Lay! Yay!!

Per People, the couple had 175 guests in attendance for their wedding. They had three DJs throughout different parts of the night, and guests enjoyed filet mignon and branzino with vegetables for dinner. Dessert topped it off with a red velvet wedding cake with lemon, vanilla, and funfetti frosting. Yum!

There were a few celebrity guests in attendance, too, including Mekhi Phifer, Alyson Felix, Omar Miller, Camilla Belle, Hannah Stocking, and Lamorne Morris. Plus, White’s 14-year-old daughter Samaya, who he has from a previous relationship, was obviously there to help her dad celebrate!

And as if that weren’t enough, Jaleel and Nicoletta even changed outfits mid-celebration and then performed a choreographed dance to Marvin Gaye‘s song Ain’t No Mountain High Enough. So fun!! You can see a heartwarming snap of the ceremony’s immediate aftermath — including Urkel throwing up a celebratory fist bump to a happy guest — below:

Amazing!

FWIW, Jaleel and Nicoletta had quite the meet cute. During the height of COVID, they both worked out at the track on UCLA‘s campus in West El Lay. They saw each other there pretty much every day, then one thing led to another, they hit it off, and bam! They’re married. Love it!! Congrats to the newlyweds!

