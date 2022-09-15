Erika Jayne CLAPS BACK At Jennifer Lawrence For Calling Her 'Evil'! Damn!!!

This is a catfight we never saw coming!

On Sunday, Jennifer Lawrence sparked a bit of controversy during an interview with Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival while promoting her new flick Causeway. When the Real Housewives superfan was asked what her “biggest problem with” the latest season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is, she wasted no time blasting the show — and one star in particular, saying:

“My biggest problem with this season is that it’s just been boring and I think that Erika [Jayne] is evil.”

LOLz! Just coming out and saying it then!

Related: DAMN! Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Garcelle Beauvais

TBH, there’s no way Jennifer is the only one with this hot take considering Erika’s been entangled in some messy legal battles for a while now. Not hard to see why she thinks Tom Girardi’s ex is “evil.” Just saying! JLaw went on to insist the reality star should hire herself a team, adding:

“I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP.”

Hah! She knows all the deets, too!! Ch-ch-check out her candid response (below)!

J Law & Brian’s reaction to Kathy Hilton either staying or going says it ALL #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/W4mhLp85vK — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 11, 2022

A true fan — except when it comes to the Pretty Mess performer! But it’s all fun ‘n games, right?? Welp, maybe not!

Related: RHOBH Newcomer Donates To Lion Air Victims’ Families!

Erika is now clapping back hard at the actress’ statement — and she’s pissed! On Wednesday’s episode of What What Happens Live, Andy Cohen wondered if the XXPEN$IVE singer had caught wind of the shady comment, asking:

“I saw you last Friday at the reunion, which was quite dramatic. And then this video dropped of Jennifer Lawrence, who is a huge Housewives fan, calling you evil and saying you need a publicist. What was your reaction when you saw that?”

Erika said:

“Well, you know, it’s easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television.”

True, true. Was that all, though? Of course not! This is Erika Jayne we’re talking about! She continued with a warning for the Don’t Look Up lead:

“But anytime that she would like to come on down and mix it up with us, I’m sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality, as well.”

DANG!

Sassy AF! Think Jennifer might’ve just made an enemy! The Oscar winner’s co-star Brian Tyree Henry was smart to stay out of the conversation. Watch the fiery response go down (below).

Never a dull moment with this one. Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Would you like to see the Hunger Games alum make an appearance on RHOBH? Can’t imagine it’d be boring after all this drama!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & WWHL/YouTube]