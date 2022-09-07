Shade Or No Shade?? RHOBH Newcomer Diana Jenkins Donates $100K To Lion Air Victims' Families -- And Erika Jayne Responds!!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins is taking a stand for the victims of the ill-fated 2018 Lion Air 610 plane crash and their families. But is it also a statement against Erika Jayne??

Of course, the legal aftermath of that tragic crash is at the center of the court battle involving Erika’s ex-husband Tom Girardi and his law firm. Now, Erika’s new RHOBH co-star is making her own statement in the situation by siding with the families of those lost in the awful accident.

On Wednesday morning, Jenkins — who first joined the Bravo reality show for season 12, which is airing now — announced that her Sunela Foundation had donated $100,000 to family members of the Lion Air flight’s deceased victims. That comes following months of allegations about Girardi (and sometimes Jayne) being accused of embezzling money from the victims’ fund. Thus, the donation did NOT go unnoticed by RHOBH fans.

In her Instagram announcement about the donation, Jenkins wrote:

“I was not aware of this tragedy until it became a topic of conversation on RHOBH. I feel so much sympathy for the widows and orphans left behind. I know firsthand the pain and suffering that accompanies the loss of a family member, having lost my brother in the closing days of the Bosnian War. I want to do what I can to support those people who suffered so much.”

As you can see (below), Jenkins’ press release-turned-IG post indicates the newly-formed Sunela Foundation is in a partnership with GVNG to raise funds for the grieving families:

Good for Diana for donating to help those deserving, of course. But is it really just to help? Just about empathy and charity?

Because there’s also obviously the juicy reality TV-related dynamic here. The downfall of Erika’s relationship with Tom and the couple’s massive legal battles have been endless topics of intrigue on the hit Bravo show and beyond lately. This donation is generous — but also kind of shady towards her co-star, right?

So it was really inneresting to see Erika pop up in the comments section of Diana’s donation announcement on Wednesday morning. As you can see (below), the 53-year-old reality TV star shared several heart emojis in support of her co-star’s charity move:

That interaction didn’t sit so smoothly with fans. Underneath Erika’s emoji message in the comments section, fans went in on her for showing support — despite her own controversial connection to the Lion Air victims’ fund:

“shouldn’t you be the one donating?” “you said there are no victims. That they all have been paid? You called them liars.” “give up the earrings! Help the victims recoup their losses.” “go to the responsible person first, which is Erika. Then come back to me and I hope for the victims, it’s all paid back by her and her husband. Learn to take responsibility” “ma’am didn’t you require a court order to return a single pair of earrings to benefit these same victims? And aren’t we about to watch an entire episode dedicated to your disdain for doing things for public opinion (eg. announcing a donation) and how you only care about yourself?” “now it’s your turn sis. cmon, cough up them diamonds”

Damn! There is lots of talk there about the infamous diamond earrings at the center of the legal problems. Which we expected! But is it what Diana expected??

What do U think about this drama, Perezcious readers? Altruistic donation on Diana’s part, or is there too much shady subtext here between RHOBH rivals to ignore?

Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

