Erika Jayne 'Intended To Participate' In Scheme To Steal Millions -- Per Latest Lawsuit!

Not out of the woods yet!

Erika Jayne is once again being accused of being in on estranged husband Tom Girardi’s alleged embezzlement scandal!

A new lawsuit was filed by Edelson PC and obtained by Us Weekly this week. This time the law firm is directly accusing the reality star of having “specific knowledge” about her hubby’s wrongdoings! And they’ve supposedly got receipts! Uh-oh!

In a complaint filed on Wednesday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was one of several defendants accused of racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, deceit, aiding and abetting concealment of stolen property, and more. The file stated:

“Tom and Erika Girardi purposefully portrayed themselves to the public as an extremely wealthy Beverly Hills power couple.”

The suit claims Erika’s company EJ Global “was created for the purpose of funneling money from Girardi Keese to benefit Erika.” And no, not without her knowledge.

To make their case stronger, plaintiffs pointed to all the proof they have that Erika loves living a lavish life — and here’s where her time on reality TV might come back to haunt her! Taking pointers from her time on the Bravo show, they suit insisted that excessive spending was “a part of Erika’s personality” that was put on display in RHOBH, adding:

“[She showcased her] never-ending parade of designer clothes and high-end jewelry, her $250,000 Lamborghini Huracán, and her personal 24/7 ‘glam squad’ team that she paid $40,000 per month to pick out her clothes and do her hair and makeup.”

Well, no arguing that. The question is, what was she doing with that image?

Despite the fact that the 50-year-old has claimed her innocence in the past and was already dismissed from one case, this new lawsuit alleges the exact opposite as she has long maintained, arguing:

“Erika knew of the scheme.”

That scheme, they explained, was the one allegedly plotted out by Tom to steal from the families whose loved ones passed away in the 2018 Lion Air plane crash in Indonesia. The couple split in November 2020, just one month before they were met with several lawsuits surrounding the matter — and they’ve even been accused of breaking up to evade legal consequences! The controversy has only grown — and has now even resulted in the loss of Tom’s license to practice law in March 2021. Since the legal battle began, the 83-year-old’s health has also plummeted and he is currently under a conservatorship. Erika meanwhile, seems to have walked away… until now??

Elaborating on their accusations, Edelson PC continued:

“Erika knew of the scheme, intended to participate in it and — critically — share in its profits, both directly and through her wholly-owned company, EJ Global. Despite her public claims that she and Tom were spending their own money, financial records show that more than $25 million of her own expenses were paid by Girardi Keese in furtherance of the Girardi Family Enterprise’s illegal scheme.”

Because the singer “was neither an owner nor employee of the law firm,” the payments were not “legitimate law firm expenses,” the firm complained, continuing:

“Erika had actual and specific knowledge that the credit card bills and invoices that she submitted to Girardi Keese related to her own personal expenses and had no connection whatsoever with the law firm. Erika had actual and specific knowledge that for at least 12 years, all her expenses were paid by the Girardi Family Enterprise through Girardi Keese as she was generating them.”

She knew about this for 12 years?! Dang…

Edelson PC is now seeking “punitive or exemplary damages in an amount no less than $55,000,000.”

55 MILLION?!

They also want “an award of interest” and “the creation of a constructive trust” to make up for the “wrongful conduct” displayed by Erika and the other defendants.

This isn’t the first time the embattled star has been accused of having a hand in her husband’s alleged fraud scheme. She was once blasted as the “frontwoman” of the whole thing! So, it’ll be interesting to see if the firm can back up all these accusations with cold hard evidence (aside from pointing to RHOBH scenes). Do YOU think they’ll be able to prove this in court?!

