Jennifer Lawrence Finally Reveals Baby Boy's Name -- And Gets Candid About Experiencing Two Miscarriages

Motherhood has changed everything for Jennifer Lawrence!

After a hiatus from Hollywood, during which she got married to Cooke Maroney and welcomed her first child, the Hunger Games star is getting candid about being a parent, including revealing never-before-shared info about her baby!!

In a new October cover story for Vogue out on Tuesday, the 32-year-old revealed for the very first time the name of her little one while confirming she had a son! As you know, Ellen DeGeneres previously let slip on her talk show that the actress had welcomed a boy. Per Vogue, the momma shared his name is Cy, after American painter Cy Twombly, one of her hubby’s favorite artists. Cool!!

Related: Victoria Beckham Has Barely Seen Son Brooklyn Amid Nicola Peltz Feud!

While she didn’t share too much else about her firstborn (to maintain her family’s privacy), she did open up about how motherhood has been for her, saying:

“It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody. If I say, It was amazing from the start, some people will think, It wasn’t amazing for me at first, and feel bad. Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away. So I felt so prepared to be forgiving. I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?“

Hah! She quickly realized how much love she had to share once Cy was born, adding:

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, Awwww, preciousssss.”

Exactly when you know you have baby fever!! LOLz! She also noted:

“I mean the euphoria of Cy is just — Jesus, it’s impossible. I always tell him, I love you so much it’s impossible.“

And just for the record, it totally sounds like she loves her baby more than her cat, she said later:

“My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about. I include my husband in that. And then they’re both just, like, out there — walking around, crossing streets. He’s gonna drive one day. He’s gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I’m just gonna be like, Good night! You know? Like, who sleeps?”

LOLz! So sweet!

Things turned particularly serious when the Silver Linings Playbook alum spoke about how her time as a mother has been impacted by politics. At the time of the interview, the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade had just broken and she, like many, was in her feels about the appalling legal move. It was also a point of contention between her own family in Louisville, Kentucky, where she grew up. Since the 2016 election, she’d suffered a rift with her relatives (including her father), something she’d been trying to fix since becoming a mother. Jennifer, who used to be a Republican, shared:

“I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different.”

Things don’t seem to be improving much, but she’s not afraid to keep trying to influence her family’s political views, she joked:

“I broach the subject in the sense that I unleash text messages. Just: Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. They don’t respond. And then I’ll feel bad and send a picture of the baby.”

Hah! At least she’s trying! JLaw continued:

“I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t. I’m sorry I’m just unleashing, but I can’t f**k with people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.”

She’s leading by example!

Related: Britney Spears Issues Response To Jayden Following Explosive Interview

During the conversation, the actress got vulnerable about why the Supreme Court’s bombshell decision was so heartbreaking to her — explaining she suffered two miscarriages in the past. Jennifer revealed she first became pregnant in her 20s and fully intended to have an abortion, but ultimately had a miscarriage before she was able to:

“I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal.”

She made big headlines in Canada for moving to the city in Quebec in 2015 to film Mother!, a film directed by Darron Aronofsky, whom she later dated until October 2017. She had also previously been linked to Chris Martin.

Then, while filming Don’t Look Up, she also became pregnant, this time while married. She planned to go through with the pregnancy, but tragically suffered another miscarriage which required a D&C, a surgical procedure done to remove tissue from the uterus. She’s now upset for those who will not have easy access to the health care she did during these pregnancies and miscarriages, saying:

“I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?”

As a mother, she’s also tormented by the idea of Cy one day heading to school, musing:

“I’m raising a little boy who is going to go to school one day. Guns are the number-one cause of death for children in the United States. And people are still voting for politicians who receive money from the NRA. It blows my mind. I mean if Sandy Hook didn’t change anything? We as a nation just went, OK! We are allowing our children to lay down their lives for our right to a second amendment that was written over 200 years ago.”

There are SO many issues this country desperately needs to address and fix! Love how she’s using her platform to speak up for change, even despite the rift it may continue to cause in her family! It also comes as she promotes her new film, Causeway, about an American soldier who returns home to New Orleans after suffering a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan. Getting political on-screen, too!

It’s a role she snagged in 2019, but production hit pause through the COVID-19 pandemic. Returning to the set in late 2021, she was now preparing to be a mother with a better idea of the character she was playing, saying:

“Her untenable home, her inability to commit to one thing or another because of these internal injuries that are completely invisible but huge — I think I connected with that at that specific time in my life. So much was going on with me at that time that I didn’t realize. Until I was back, pregnant, married, making it. And I was just like, Oh, this is a woman who is scared to commit.“

Sounds like she’s been through so much in the last few years! See more from her time with Vogue (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Vogue/YouTube]