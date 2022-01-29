Erika Jayne Dismissed From Embezzlement & Fraud Lawsuit Against Ex Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne is probably feeling a whole lot better right now.

According to Us Weekly, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been dismissed from the fraud and embezzlement lawsuit against her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. Court documents filed in the Northern District of Illinois and obtained by the outlet on Saturday stated:

“Pursuant to stipulation, plaintiff’s claims against defendants EJ Global LLC and Erika Girardi are dismissed without prejudice and without costs.”

Page Six reported that the decision came one day after both parties agreed that “dismissal is appropriate.” Following the ruling, her attorney Evan Borges told the outlet that he hopes everyone stops making accusations against Jayne “without evidence,” saying:

“I’d like to see Edelson and everyone else take the high road going forward and not make accusations against Erika without evidence. We want Edelson to get the most complete picture of the evidence as possible, and have no issue with further investigation. But the truth matters. Here, the truth is that Erika had no role in the Lion Air dealings, actions, or inaction as between the attorneys and their clients, and she never received any of the Lion Air client settlement funds.”

While the lawyer acknowledged attorney Jay Edelson could re-file against the singer in California, he noted that her dismissal “from the federal lawsuit that triggered bankruptcies of Girardi Keese and Tom Girardi is extremely important.”

Jayne and the former attorney were named in the lawsuit, which was filed in 2020, for allegedly embezzling $2 million in settlement funds from the families of Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims. Girardi was also said to have allegedly mishandled several of his clients’ money over the years. The lawsuit claimed that the 50-year-old television personality was faking their divorce in order “to fraudulently protect Tom’s and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK.”

Additionally, the former couple was accused of using his client’s money to fund their lavish lifestyle for 12 years. However, Jayne has continually insisted that she never knew about Girardi’s wrongdoings.

Earlier this week, the Pretty Mess author slammed reports that she knowingly received a $750,000 pair of earrings purchased by Girardi with his client’s funds. Borges said:

“I am disturbed by everyone jumping to conclusions about Erika, who is innocent, and trying to blame her for the actions of others. If the law matters, the trustee’s motion is completely out of bounds. Even based on the incomplete hearsay evidence filed with the motion, the trustee has no claim based on Erika innocently receiving a gift of earrings 15 years ago from her now estranged and then-extraordinarily wealthy husband.”

Surprised, Perezcious readers? Did you expect Erika to be dismissed from the lawsuit? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Bravo/YouTube]