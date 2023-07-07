Euphoria Stars Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike Break Up!

It looks like this is the end of Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike‘s romance! Sad!

After making their relationship official in February of last year, it seems like the Euphoria stars’ love has come to an end, per what Dominic hinted at in an interview with Apple Music on Wednesday. Host Zane Lowe suggested that sometimes love can be misconstrued as needing someone, to which the 27-year-old agreed:

“That has actually bled into my romantic relationships, that kind of dynamic. And it is often the cause of the end of my relationship.”

Later on in the interview he basically confirmed the implication, stating:

“I’m just done being in relationships right now.”

Damn.

The Sunburn musician didn’t drop any deets on what happened — but there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood. He seems to be pretty fond of their time together, as he reminisced:

“I could make music around her, which was crazy. I was looking through songs the other day and found one that I made with her. I was like, ‘Man, that was so cool.’ But the fact of me saying that—of being uncomfortable being alone—that’s a bad thing. So I decided to just be alone for a while.”

Makes perfect sense! It’s hard to be happy in a relationship when you’re not fully happy on your own.

But just because Dominic things “casual sex is easier,” doesn’t mean he’s thrown out the idea of a relationship altogether:

“You shouldn’t f**k anyone that you wouldn’t want to be with. I went through a period when I didn’t feel that way, and I overdid it. But now I’m trying to be abstinent, which is really nice.”

We wish both Hunter and Dominic the best in their futures! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

