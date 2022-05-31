Euphoria's Dominic Fike FINALLY Confirms Relationship With Hunter Schafer -- Right After His Amber Heard Comments...

Dominic Fike is opening up about the lady in his life — and no, not the one he went viral about last week!

Days after the Euphoria star was blasted for discussing his fantasies about Amber Heard amid her ongoing defamation trial, the musician has redirected attention to his IRL SO. He finally confirmed his relationship with co-star Hunter Schafer!

Chatting with GQ for its June/July issue, the 26-year-old confirmed his relationship with the actress and revealed that their time on the HBO show’s set helped them grow a deep connection so quickly, saying:

“In those moments, your relationship is accelerated because you’re so vulnerable with someone, immediately. Which usually takes a long time. Some people fall in love, like, f**king months after they meet, or years after. We developed an attraction — it sped it up so fast. We just really got to know each other so quickly.”

Dominic, who plays Elliott on Euphoria, also said he’s “very much in love” with Hunter, whom he has been linked to since the start of the year after they posed together at their show’s season 2 premiere. In February, they also shared a kiss for an Instagram Story photo. However, this is the first time Dominic has ever confirmed they’re dating.

While we LOVE that these two are official, we can’t help but raise an eyebrow to the timing of this relationship confirmation! We mean, it totally seems like a distraction from the star’s controversy!

As mentioned, in the middle of a concert a few days ago, the performer told the audience that he often fantasizes about Amber Heard “beating” him up. He was blasted for making light of domestic violence with many social media users believing he might have ruined his career for stating his controversial opinion! Jeez! Take a look at the viral moment (below):

Dominic Fike describes fantasizing about being abused by Amber Heard at a recent show: "I'm gonna be real with y'all. I actually think Amber Heard is hot… But I've been having these visions of her [where] she's beating me up. I think it's hot.” pic.twitter.com/1YbNED80hz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 26, 2022

Such a WILD thing to say!

And here are some of the most intense fan reactions:

“That’s disgusting no matter how you view the trial and a weird thing to say about a potential abuser/victim.” “Dominic Fike so irrelevant he’s trying to do controversial stuff just to get canceled like man sit down like you trying to be edgy at your big age is embarrassing” “oh dominic fike is very weird and sinister and strange” “this video is disgusting and a literal textbook example of the type of comments that make male victims reluctant to come forward and share that they have been abused by women due to fear that guys like ‘dominic fike’ will make fun of them. very sad to see.”

No wonder he’s trying to flaunt his romance with Hunter right now! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

