Euphoria’s Maude Apatow Breaks Silence Over Co-Star Angus Cloud’s Death In Devastating Tribute: ‘I Will Love You Forever’

Maude Apatow’s “heart is broken” in the wake of Angus Cloud’s sudden death.

The HBO actor’s fondness for her Euphoria co-star clearly extends beyond the show’s set, and she’s opening up about it in a tender post two days after his unfortunate passing. In a beautiful carousel of photos, the 25-year-old shared looks at Angus in all his warmth and glory — with his “magical” smile that seems to have been a welcome sight for the entire cast and crew. She wrote alongside the photos:

“Angus was the funniest person ever. I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard. He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken. Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever.”

Absolutely devastating. He made such a positive impact on so many.

The young actress shared looks of Angus smiling with someone’s legs (presumably hers?) draped over his lap, the two posing alongside Zendaya in a selfie, the pair laughing on set, cuddled up at dinner, and the late actor posing at a carnival. Swipe through the tender moments (below):

If you’ve watched the show, you’ll know Maude’s character, Lexi Howard, and Cloud’s Fezco, developed a close relationship during the series’ second season. One particularly heartwarming moment the two shared came after their characters watched 1986’s Stand By Me, and then proceeded to sing the Ben E. King hit of the same name to one another through tears. Watch (below):

As we regretfully reported Monday, the Euphoria star sadly passed away at just 25 years old that same day. At the time, law enforcement sources told TMZ that Angus’ mother Lisa found her son unresponsive at their family home in Oakland, California. In a 911 call, she told an operator that it could have been due to a “possible overdose.”

Over the next day, Euphoria creatives and co-stars paid their dues to Angus, with the show’s official X (Twitter) account sharing:

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

Our hearts continue to be with all of Angus’ loved ones. Rest in peace.

