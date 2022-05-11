Eva Mendes Wants To Return To Acting -- But Has TWO Big Rules!

Eva Mendes could be returning to the silver screen, but only if the right part comes her way!

The actress appeared on Tuesday’s episode of The View and revealed that she’s finally ready to start acting again after taking a brief hiatus to raise her daughters, Esmeralda, 7, and Amanda, 6, whom she shares with longtime partner Ryan Gosling. But this time around, she’s going to be extra picky about the projects she takes on!

While chatting with hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin, the 48-year-old dished:

“I have such a short list of what I will do. Like before kids, I kind of was up for anything — I mean, if it was a fun project.”

Now it not only has to be an intriguing story, but it can’t include any mature topics, she explained:

“But now I won’t do violence, I don’t want to do sexuality, I don’t want to do… the list is short.”

Just because she has a few big no-nos this time around, Eva’s seriously considering rejoining the entertainment world! When asked if she would consider stepping in front of the camera for a “special project” that abided by these new rules, she insisted that she plans on it, saying:

“I hope so. It has to be nice and clean.”

Whoopi had the perfect idea for her, adding:

“Stuff like Disney does.”

The Hitch alum then cheered:

“Disney! Perfect.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that the mother of two has expressed a desire to act in a Disney movie! She’s really trying to manifest this!

Back in 2020, Mendes told Entertainment Tonight that she would love to play a Disney villain, sharing:

“I’m more of the villain kinda type of girl. I’m more of the Ursula type… I like the villains of the Disney movies. They’re fun.”

Eva last appeared in 2014’s Lost River, a thriller/fantasy film written, co-produced, and directed by her beau! Clearly, she’s had a desire to move over to more family-friendly content since becoming a mother because last year, she voiced a yoga instructor on the popular animated series Bluey. Perhaps it’s time she and Ryan star in a Disney flick together?! That would be awesome!

Ch-ch-check out her full interview in which she discusses her various business ventures, the most common fight she has with her baby daddy, and acting goals (below).

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you excited to see Eva act again?!

