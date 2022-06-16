Ezra Miller Accused Of Inappropriate Behavior With 12-Year-Old -- Child Granted Protective Order

Ezra Miller has found themselves in even more legal trouble…

According to court documents reviewed by The Daily Beast, a mom from Greenfield, Massachusetts and her 12-year-old child, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, were granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Ezra on Wednesday. They claim that the actor allegedly threatened their family and acted inappropriately towards the kid several times. The disturbing situation reportedly began on February 2 at the home of their downstairs neighbor, who is in a band with Whitney Suters – a close friend of Ezra. The anonymous neighbor recalled to the outlet that they were “wearing a bulletproof vest – and I had no idea until later that they were armed” at the time.

The evening started going downhill when the mom mentioned she was doing some traveling with “her tribe” of people, leading Miller to allegedly scream at her and accuse her of cultural appropriation. It is claimed that a fight then immediately broke out over a board game Parcheesi when The Flash star claimed it had Rastafarian roots, and the neighbor questioned them about the comment. The neighbor said:

“At this point, Ezra explodes and started screaming directly into my face. They said, ‘You don’t even know what the f**k you’re talking about. What did you say to me? What did you just say to me?!’ I was very caught off-guard. Then they opened up their jacket – they had this, like, big Sherpa jacket – and they opened up one side of their jacket, you could see a gun, and they said, ‘Talking like that could get you into a really serious situation.’”

What the f**k?! According to the three people, Ezra quickly switched their attention onto the then-11-year-old child, saying:

“I’ve talked extensively with your child, and they have a lot of power to them. At one point, you’re going to realize that you don’t have any control over them anymore. They’re an elevated being, and they would be lucky to have someone like me guide them.”

They allegedly then went on to go off on the mother, who dresses in Goth attire, and accused her of being a witch and a vampire. Ezra allegedly continuously shouted at her:

“Do you want to drink my blood? Do you!?”

The Perks of Being a Wallflower alum turned back to the child, allegedly moving their chair closer to them at the time, giving them compliments, and asking to add them on Instagram. The youngster told The Daily Beast:

“They automatically were just weirdly drawn to me and kept talking about how they love my outfit and love my style, and kept going on and on about how it was great. It was really uncomfortable. I was really nervous. I was scared to be around them after he’d yelled at my mother and she was crying.”

Both the mom and neighbor believe Ezra was “under the influence” during the encounter due to their allegedly dilated pupils and erratic behavior. And while Ezra apologized for their actions, they still returned to harass the family on several occasions over the past three months. In April, the mom and child said Ezra continued to make the kid uncomfortable by hugging them and pressing their bodies close together at times. When the little one expressed interest in horses in June, Ezra dressed as a cowboy and allegedly said they would get several horses for the child to help them take care of the animals on their farm in Vermont.

To make this situation more bizarre…

Now, authorities have not been able to serve the protective order. Why is that? Apparently, law enforcement cannot find the 29-year-old as they are missing! They even deactivated their IG account on Wednesday night after sharing multiple memes this week seemingly mocking the police’s inability to find them, such as:

“You can’t touch me, I am in another universe.”

As you may know, this is just the latest in a string of controversies that Ezra has been entangled in as of late. Most recently, the parents of 18-year-old activist Tokata Iron Eyes accused the star of brainwashing their teen with their “cult-like behavior.” Although a judge signed off on a protective order for Tokata at Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court, she has denied her parents’ accusations.

We’ll have to see if police will be able to serve the paper to Ezra. What do you make of the latest in their legal troubles?

