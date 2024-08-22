Fan Performed On Stage With Macklemore... And You’ll Literally NEVER Guess What Happened Next!

From living her dream to a nightmare in a matter of seconds! This is WILD!!!

On Saturday, Macklemore was one of many performers at the Lovestream Festival in Slovakia when he invited a fan onstage with him to perform a duet. The young woman clearly had the time of her life since she went on social media right after to brag about the moment. Only she seemingly forgot she was wanted by police — and her 15 minutes of fame led to her arrest! OMG!

Slovakian police broke the news in a Facebook post on Monday, revealing that they got a tip from someone who saw her social media post and recognized her from a wanted list. That eagle-eyed citizen quickly alerted authorities, who swooped in and snagged the girl ASAP! The police said in a translated statement:

“During the performance of one of the foreign interpreters, one of the audience was also selected to the stage, who sang with him and apparently enjoyed the joint performance with her idol. The woman immortalized this experience and boasted it on a social network, which did not escape the attention of an observant citizen, who at the same time follows the site of the [Interior Ministry Wanted List]. He recognized the woman and found out that he had just seen her on the above-mentioned website and informed the police immediately.”

According to cops, police onsite let the 24-year-old woman enjoy her moment with the rapper before immediately arresting her! Wait, all this went down DURING the concert? That’s right. The entire Macklemore concert turned out to be a trap.

The statement continued:

“The police officers then waited until the woman on stage matured and detained the 24-year-old woman from Bratislava, who was ordered by the relevant court to serve a prison sentence, which the young woman avoided. The woman was subsequently escorted to the premises of the institution for the execution of the prison sentence.”

See the press release (below):

The fan seemingly made an appearance on Macklemore’s Instagram after the event, too:

While the authorities didn’t reveal what she was on the run for, local outlet Plus 7 Dní did some digging and found her photo on the wanted list. She was reportedly a bartender who was accused of not paying a fine after running shirtless during a football game in Slovakia in 2019, where she had been working on the staff. She reportedly spent the weekend in custody and was banned from attending similar events. She was also fined 800 Euros ($890) but had neglected to do so. Per the report, authorities had been trying to track her down since at least June.

So, not the worst person Macklemore could’ve invited on stage, to be fair. But damn, he must’ve been shocked! LOLz! It’s crazy to think this woman avoided the police for YEARS and one concert not only broke her cover but got her arrested THAT quickly after the sighting! The police were not messing around!!

