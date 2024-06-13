Hailey Bieber Reveals THIS Very Unexpected Pain She's Feeling During Pregnancy!

Hailey Bieber was not prepared to feel this pregnancy symptom!

The model took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a picture of herself wearing a green quarter-zip sweatshirt and showing off her growing baby bump in a pair of high-waisted black shorts. She also sported a pouty face. And the reason for that look on her face? Hailey is experiencing some “pain” during her pregnancy! Oh no! She captioned the new photo:

“So who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain?”

Oof! Poor girl! Check out the post (below):

Hailey is not alone here, tho! A lot of pregnant people can relate to this “pain!” According to Johns Hopkins University‘s School of Medicine, back pain is one of the most common symptoms during pregnancy due to hormonal changes, differences in your center of gravity, the weight of the baby, and more.

And, unfortunately for Hailey, it usually only gets worse as the pregnancy continues! Damn. While we don’t know exactly when baby Bieber is expected to arrive, the Rhode Skin founder did hint at her due date earlier this month. She posted pictures from her new campaign with Saint Laurent, writing:

“Shot this 4 months preggy with my little bean in my belly”

It’s unknown what month she shot the collaboration, but if we had to guess, given her baby bump, she would seem to be over six months along at this point. Hailey could even be seven or eight months by now, who knows! Of course, as we mentioned, we don’t know the exact date yet, so time will tell. But hopefully, she doesn’t have to suffer through the lower back pain for much longer! Power through, Hailey! You got this! Sending love!!

