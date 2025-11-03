Fans Think Nina Dobrev Is Mocking Shaun White After Their Split With ‘Savage’ Halloween Costume!

Nina Dobrev may be down one redhead after her split from Shaun White… that didn’t stop her from including one in her “savage” Halloween costume!

Over the weekend, The Vampire Diaries star took to Instagram to reveal her 2025 Halloween costume: Tiffany Valentine AKA the Bride of Chucky!

She had on the killer doll’s signature white dress, leather jacket, spiderweb tights, Chucky pierced heart tattoo, smokey makeup, and blonde wig… and while Shaun would have made the perfect red-headed Chucky to her Tiffany, she had her friend Erica Barstein dress up as the campy killer. She also carried around a replica of the doll! See (below):

How on point is that?! And that caption, “The making of Chucky & his bride. Till death (and good lighting) do us part.” Oof!

In the comments, fans quickly rushed in to speculate on whether The Originals star intentionally chose the costume to shade Shaun after their breakup:

“Chucky reminds me of someone, I can’t put my finger on it” “The layers to how funny and brilliant this costume is are not lost on me. Get ’em, girl!” “Glad to see Nina found another one to be Chucky than the redhaired guy who was intended at first.. Savage that she went with it anyway and just had a waaay better costume partner You go Girl!” “the shaaaade.. Hahahahaha” “Could’ve been @shaunwhite but he fumbled” “I see you upgraded gingers”

LOLz!

Shaun, for his part, dressed up as another famous redhead… The girl from Finding Nemo! See (below):

What are YOUR reactions to Nina’s costume, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

