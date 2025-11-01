Is Justin Trudeau's Halloween Costume A Nod To Katy Perry? The Internet Thinks So! 

Was Justin Trudeau inspired by girlfriend Katy Perry this Halloween? That is what many fans think!

Remember when the pop star performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2015? Katy had several dancers dressed in shark costumes join her on stage for the halftime show, and it went viral, all thanks to the moves from “Left Shark,” also known as Bryan Gaw in real life. Watch it for a refresher HERE.

Well, it appears Justin chose to dress up for Halloween as a shark that looks so similar to the sharks from his new girlfriend’s halftime performance! The former Canadian prime minister took to Instagram on Friday to post pictures of the costume he created for the spooky holiday with his son, Hadrien. While in the shark suit, the politician posed with his arm wrapped around his 11-year-old, who is a surfer covered in blood. To complete the family costume, he held a surfboard with blood splatters and a chunk missing from it. Justin wrote in the caption:

“Ready for Halloween with Hadrien: he’s the surfer, I’m the shark (to his left). We built the costume together — a little father-son Halloween teamwork.”

Aww! What a special father-son memory to have! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Justin doesn’t mention Katy anywhere in the post. However, it is seemingly a nod to the singer as he mentions “to his left.” A lot of Katycats feel he’s referencing her, too! In the comments, people posted GIFs of Katy and her halftime performance! Check out the reactions (below):

“Omg left shark hiiii” “Left Shark. Multiple levels of thought went into this costume.”

“Did you borrow the Left Shark costume?” “Babe we all recognize that shark costume” “Left shark!!!! Katy gonna love this OMG” “This reminds me of the Katy Perry dancing shark that went rogue” “The nod to left shark is killing me” “Not left shark I’m crying” “Oh iconic, Katy found her half” “Left Shark energy.” “I see what you did there” “Did Katy lend the costume?” “Ok but did you learn the choreo”

We wonder what Katy thinks of her boyfriend’s Halloween look…

What are your reactions to the costume, Perezcious readers? Do you love it? Sound off in the comments (below)!

