Lily Allen

Lily Allen Takes A Swipe At David Harbour's Mistress With 'Madeline' Halloween Costume! LOOK! 

Lily Allen is using Halloween to make another brutal dig after her breakup with David Harbour — this time, at his mistress!

Perezcious readers know that the singer dropped a new album all about the actor’s infidelity. On the record, there is a song called Madeline where Lily sings about David breaking the rules of their open marriage with this woman. We later found out that his mistress is Natalie Tippett, a costume designer who allegedly started an affair with the Stranger Things star while they worked on the 2021 Netflix film We Have A Ghost together.

And in a savage move, Lily decided to dress up as his mistress… sort of! She didn’t put on a blonde wig and whatnot! No, she alluded to the other woman by going as the beloved children’s book character, Madeline! OMG! The Smile artist posted a video to TikTok of herself wearing a blue collared pea coat with a red necktie, a straw hat, Mary Jane shoes, and an orange wig while strutting her stuff and hitting a vape in a hallway. She captioned the post with a reference to her track:

“Who IS Madeline though, actually?”

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

@lilyallen

Who IS Madeline though, actually? #westendgirl #halloween

♬ Magnet – Cardi B

This is iconic! LOLz! See more pictures of her look (below):

Lily Allen Takes A Swipe At Ex David Harbour’s Mistress ‘Madeline’ With Halloween Costume! LOOK!
(c) MEGA/WENN
Lily Allen Takes A Swipe At Ex David Harbour’s Mistress ‘Madeline’ With Halloween Costume! LOOK!
(c) MEGA/WENN

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Natalie Tippett/Instagram]

Nov 01, 2025 12:52pm PDT

