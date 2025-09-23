Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Says Her Porn Video Was The Result Of 'Depression' & 'Anxiety Disorder'

Farrah Abraham is talking, and the tea is hotter than ever.

In an appearance on A&E’s Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes, the Teen Mom lightning rod is pulling back the curtain on what really went down behind the scenes of her infamous 2013 sex tape Farrah Superstar: Back Door Teen Mom… and let’s just say it’s not the raunchy cash grab everyone thought it was.

Farrah, who became a household name thanks to MTV and then later became a full-blown tabloid fixture, now says the sex tape wasn’t just a “career move.” Rather, it was the product of something much deeper: grief, trauma, and years of emotional neglect that all came together to create the perfect (awful) storm.

In her own words, speaking to E! News about the A&E special, Farrah explained:

“I was letting my bereavement, the loss of my daughter’s father, my depression, my anxiety disorder that I was diagnosed with at that time. It was very much running my life.”

Oh, no…

So, how did a grieving Teen Mom battling mental health adversities end up in a porn flick with the infamous adult film star James Deen (pictured above, inset)?

According to Farrah’s A&E appearance, it all started when her then-manager, Gina Rodriguez (AKA Gina Delia) suggested the idea. Feeling desperate for connection and without anyone truly looking out for her, Farrah leaned into it. She said:

“It definitely was a time when I was young, no one was really looking out for me. I had a really bad mother wound. I had a really bad complex with my mom not being the mom that I needed.”

See, Farrah believes her vulnerability was exploited by people who saw dollar signs instead of the human being behind it all. In fact, she said that’s precisely part of why she wanted to take part in the A&E docuseries — to show how she claims manipulation in Hollywood really works. She explained:

“It’s not directly right in your face. It’s not directly staring you in the eye. So, you have to really pay attention and hone in on those tools.”

(BTW, if you’re wondering what happened to the woman who helped launch this sex tape circus, Rodriguez didn’t appear in the A&E special. But she did previously tell the New York Times back in 2014 that she doesn’t exploit her clients, instead claiming that “prior to coming to me, they’ve already exploited themselves.” Which, uh, BIG yikes…)

Anyways, Farrah has now been through years of therapy and relationship rehab. Plus, she’s cut ties with all the people who she says failed her. That would include her aforementioned ex-manager, her mom Debra Danielsen, and her dad, Michael Abraham.

Farrah said this about it in the special:

“You see, hey, what are these patterns that I’ve allowed in my life with people? And number one was giving my love for protection, and I never got protection from anyone in my life. So that’s why you really don’t see anyone in my life of the past, because they did not serve something that I definitely need, which is a safe space.”

BTW, when Deen decided to speak out about their 2013 tape a few years back — by claiming the pair did not have a romantic relationship as was portrayed in the NSFW flick — Farrah was furious. She recalled in the special:

“It was the most disrespectful, screwed up thing a person could do.”

So what did Farrah do? She took control! She inked a reported seven-figure deal with Vivid and turned lemons into lemonade via a full-blown adult novelty toy empire. The MTV alum recalled:

“I was just like, ‘hey, he went and he did this. So now let me go publicly, just take control, take agency over it all.’ And I got a lot of negative male toxicity from that, and males hating me because I cut out a male from a huge payday.”

And instead of letting the haters get her down, she cashed ALL the way in. Farrah continued:

“I was like, ‘Oh, men want to hate me.’ And I was like, ‘Huh, well, I’m going to show everyone that I’m going to make more money and they can continue to hate and they’re never going to get in my way.’ And so, I ended up making female and male novelty toy lines, and it sold out over and over and over.”

To that end, Farrah said she loved being able to take control and run her own empire. She loved it so much, in fact, that you should probably expect more soon! She teased:

“I look forward to that in the future in a different capacity.”

Oh, really?!

Yup! She’s not done yet. Farrah’s currently working on a new doc AND a second memoir (the first was 2012’s My Teenage Dream Ended) that will dive into her entire life story from grief over the death of her baby daddy back when she was still so young, to depression, mourning, being a teen mom, media infamy, and financial independence.

She revealed:

“We’re working on that right now. I have my next memoir coming out that’s looking over all of the years of my life, not just when I was first in bereavement, depression, and first a mom.”

Even her 16-year-old daughter Sophia is getting in on the storytelling action. Farrah noted:

“I think it’s time for Sophia to have her own biopic and kind of take that agency and take that voice of her own and share her perspective. If I can make that happen, we’re very excited.”

Oh, and let’s not forget that Farrah’s pulling in millions through OnlyFans now, too.

Soooo, yeah! From Teen Mom and trauma to turning the tables, Farrah is rewriting her story. Not bad! Say what you will about this woman, but she sure knows how to make headlines. And money!

Reactions, y’all?! Drop ’em (below)…

