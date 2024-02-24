Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Got Daughter TONGUE & BACK Piercings For 15th Birthday! And Fans Have Thoughts!

Farrah Abraham got her daughter some “big” gifts for her birthday this year… but are they hugely inappropriate??

Hard to believe, but little Sophia Abraham turned 15 years old this week! And the Teen Mom alum took to Instagram on Thursday to give fans a glimpse into the birthday festivities — which apparently included a visit to a tattoo parlor. No, it wasn’t to get some ink. But what Sophia did have done was still pretty wild!

Fans may remembered last year Farrah let her kiddo get a whopping six piercings for her bday! This time? She revealed to followers she let the teen get her tongue and lower back pierced! She wrote in the caption:

“#birthdaygirl @sophialabraham big 15 with big presents this year! #dermalpiercing #tonguepiercing . More important then all the fun is knowing my young woman knows who she is, is educated & has a bright future ahead of her. So much more to come, a great fearless women for this next generation. Love you 15 year old Sophia!”

The reality star even included pictures of the piercing process! Watch (below):

Here are those pics freeze-framed…

Naturally, fans had A LOT to say about the piercings in the comments section. And a lot of it was very negative. See some of the reactions (below):

“Hopefully it’s just a phase.” “It’s the mother! What kind of guidance does she have? Nothing!” “I support that she supports her, but she is 15 and has more piercings than an adult – I think that’s too much.”

Of course, Farrah and Sophia had others defending them in the comments too! See (below):

“why are yall still talking ahit about a child expressing herself like she hasnt been getting piercings for the last 3 years? find something new to be fake outraged about” “Happy Birthday Sophie. Well done to Farah for letting her daughter be who she wants to be. Ignore the nasty comments xx” “Have a great day. Go get those piercings!” “Good job mama! Let your daughter be herself in any way she feels!”

Well, we hope Sophia had a great birthday, if nothing else. But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Are all the mom-shamers and piercing-haters overstepping? Or did Farrah go too far letting her 15-year-old get whatever she wants? Sound OFF in the comments.

