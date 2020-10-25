Felicity Huffman Is Finished With College Admissions Scandal Sentence After Completing Supervised Release!

Felicity Huffman Macy has finally put the entire college admissions scandal behind her, once and for all!

According to the Desperate Housewives alum’s legal team, the star has apparently completely every single aspect of her punishment in the infamous fraud case. Most notably, she had previously completed her two-week prison sentence at a federal facility in California, but now, she’s done with all the rest of it, too!

Dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, the federal investigation into sketchy college admissions practices nabbed Huffman Macy as well as Lori Loughlin, and the rich parents of many other college-hopeful students, over the last few years. So it must be a nice moment for Huffman to know she’s now completely past that tough time in her own personal life.

According to TMZ, the TV and film star has successfully completed 250 hours of community service, as well as her probationary period and supervised release following her short time spent in prison about a year ago, back in 2019.

The 57-year-old actress is now eligible to receive her passport back — though COVID restrictions may mean limited travel options outside the US, womp womp — and she’s no longer on the hook with a probation officer or other law enforcement to check in or be made available at a moment’s notice. Congrats to her for going through something very difficult and seeing it out to the finish line!

As for Loughlin, of course, the Fuller House star hasn’t yet started serving her two-month sentence behind bars, and everything tough is still ahead for both her and husband Mossimo Giannulli. Hey, take it from Felicity, though — time passes, eventually, and these things run their course!

Loughlin is expected to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons by November 19 to begin her sentence, so it should be a tough time right around the holidays for Olivia Jade‘s family. Less than ideal timing, to be sure, but the sooner Aunt Becky gets started, the sooner she can be done with this whole nightmare.

In the meantime, best wishes to Huffman Macy and her family for persevering through a major f**k-up and getting to the other side. Can’t even imagine what the last few years have been like for her and husband William H. Macy, and their children. But hey, there’s a lesson to be learned here about the price of and access to college admissions, too! Just saying!!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

Sound OFF about Felicity’s newfound freedom and more, down in the comments (below)…

