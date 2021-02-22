Netflix Teases Front-Row Seat To Investigation In Operation Varsity Blues Doc!

Get ready to learn more than ever before about the college admissions scandal.

Next month, Netflix is dropping its highly anticipated next documentary from the filmmaker who brought you their Fyre Festival doc, Fyre. And it’s all about the Fyre Fest of loose-knit criminal enterprises.

Operation Varsity Blues uses criminal evidence gathered in the titular FBI operation to show how dozens of wealthy parents — including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin — used bribes, cheating, and fraud to help get their kids into college.

Video: Olivia Jade Is Back On YouTube Following Scandal

With Matthew Modine (Poppa from Stranger Things) starring as ultimate middle man-turned-states evidence Rick Singer in dramatic recreations of actual phone calls with parents and faculty, this is going to be the closest most of us get to actually being a fly on the wall during the investigation. So if you’re as obsessed as we have been, it’s an absolute must-watch!

Ch-ch-check out the first teaser for the doc, dropping on Netflix March 17 (below)!

Everything you’ve heard is true. But you haven’t heard everything. Using real conversations recreated from FBI wiretaps the filmmaker behind Fyre brings you Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal pic.twitter.com/kwsqTCSkqq — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 22, 2021

[Image via Nicky Nelson/Brian To/WENN.]