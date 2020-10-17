Here’s What Bob Saget Texted To Lori Loughlin Before Her Prison Sentence

Before Lori Loughlin heads to the big house, she’s getting some support from the cast of Full House!

In a new chat with Page Six, Bob Saget revealed the text he sent to his longtime friend and former co-star “a couple of weeks ago” as she prepares for her prison sentence, which she will serve at the federal correctional institution in Victorville, California, and must report for by November 19.

The 63-year-old shared with the outlet that he texted Loughlin:

“I love you and thinking of you, that’s all.”

Short and sweet! However, he did expand on his feelings about the situation, explaining:

“And you know when it gets down to it, there’s so much going on and so many people have gone through so much and you know … if you love somebody then you have to make that, decision and [ask yourself] is this something that causes me not to love a person and I love her. She’s a sweetheart.”

It’s not entirely surprising that the comedian feels this way, especially since he had similar things to say last year while chatting with FOX News:

“I love the people I love, and people go through life, and stuff happens. For a while, I was saying, ‘No comment,’ and now there’s just no point in talking about it because I’ve answered it. What I would say is, I love the people I love, and I have empathy for people that are in my life for 35 years. I don’t cut people out.”

Clearly, that love hasn’t changed, even though the momma of two and husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty back in May and were sentenced shortly after, mainly because they’ve been close for so many years:

“I never had any friends growing up. So, I’m lucky to have any in the first place.”

Because of the scandal, Lori didn’t appear in the fifth and final season of Fuller House on Netflix with her original sitcom co-stars, which left them feeling disappointed. Andrea Barber, AKA Kimmy Gibbler, told People back in June:

“It was really sad, and we could feel her absence. It just felt like there was a hole in the whole season but also in that final episode. She should’ve been there, and I’m sorry that she wasn’t… She’s one of the sweetest, kindest and most down-to-earth people I’ve ever met. I love her, I love her unconditionally. She’s just a sweetheart, and she’ll always be family to me.”

It will definitely be interesting to see if these friendships continue to hold up after Loughlin serves her time behind bars!

