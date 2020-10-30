Lori Loughlin Reported To Prison -- The Same 'Club Fed' Where Felicity Huffman Went!

Another criminal safely off the streets! LOLz!

On Friday, Lori Loughlin reported for her two-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. The Full House alum will serve her time at the same facility that Felicity Hoffman did, albeit for a significantly longer period due to her insistence on pleading “not guilty” for more than a year.

At FCI, Loughlin will be subject to rules such as “a 5 a.m. wakeup call, a uniform of khaki pants and a brown t-shirt, and five inmate roll calls per day,” reported NBC News. But don’t feel too bad for her — the prison is known locally as “Club Fed,” and she’ll have access to amenities like French vanilla cappuccino, bottled water, and Taster’s Choice coffee via the commissary. Orange is the New Black this is NOT.

One key difference between Lori and Felicity’s stays at the prison is new regulations regarding COVID-19. According to NBC News, upon reporting, the 56-year-old will be subjected to a coronavirus test and placed into quarantine.

The actress was early to surrender — she was ordered to report by November 19. Apparently, she’s hoping those extra days will get her out in time for the holidays. A source told People:

“She hopes to be home by Christmas, but she’ll definitely be home by New Year’s. She had everything in order, so she decided a couple of days ago to report to prison. She can put this behind her as she goes into 2021.”

Having a clean slate for the new year is actually a good idea, but we’re not so sure about a Christmas miracle. While Huffman was released after serving only 11 days of her 14 day sentence, that was apparently just the prison’s “normal policy for inmates who are set to be released on weekends,” per the outlet. The federal system doesn’t allow for time off for good behavior in sentences of less than a year, so Loughlin will be looking at a full two months. And Christmas is exactly 8 weeks away…

Regardless, Olivia Jade’s momma is now in it for the long haul. Another People insider previously shared:

“She is going to set her jaw and do her time. Of course she’s dreading it, but she’s resigned that it’s the way to get this behind her. She’s already thinking about how 2021 will be better for her, and she’ll be able to move forward.”

They added:

“There’s some humility there that people didn’t see before. She’s going to learn what she can from the experience, and hopefully become an even better person from this. She’s open to learn the lessons that she needs to learn.”

Considering how long Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli (who will later serve his own 5-month sentence) maintained their own innocence, it’s hard to believe they’re going to learn their lesson now. We’ll believe it when we see it!

