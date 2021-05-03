Fire Chief Resigns Over Facebook Post Telling Police To 'Stop Responding To These Black Neighborhoods'

Who the f**k thinks it’s OK to say something like this?!

At least this guy’s job is over, though. Racism has consequences!!!

A fire chief at the volunteer department in Lancaster County, South Carolina has resigned after a Facebook post he made late last month came to light publicly. And now, the county is desperately trying to walk back the chief’s horrific statement and re-build trust with the Black community.

In the post, dated back to April 22, fire chief Francis “Butch” Ghent argued that police officers should stop responding to calls in Black neighborhoods, writing (below):

“Dear Police, stop responding to these black neighborhoods. They will eventually kill each other and the fake news won’t have a story.”

WTF?!

Is this f**king guy serious??

What a horrible thing to say!

Lancaster County officials confirmed that Ghent, the volunteer chief of the McDonald Green Volunteer Fire Department, resigned last week. That came days after the county first found out about the post and suspended him from the fire service. According to the Rock Hill Herald, at least two members of the county’s volunteer fire department serving under Ghent are Black.

At the end of the week, Ghent released a public statement of apology, in which the embattled (and straight-up racist!) former fire chief noted (below):

“I wanted to apologize to you, the members of the McDonald Green Volunteer Department, for the recent controversy caused by my post on social media. I realize this has placed our department in a poor light and continues to cause mistrust and controversy within the community we all serve. I feel, in the best interest of trying to heal the rift caused by my actions, between this department and its community, I need to step down from serving Chief and from any other leadership positions within the department. I hope you accept my resignation in the spirit I render it.”

And he continued from there, adding:

“I sincerely want the relationship with our community restored to one of trust along with their acceptance and support of our service on their behalf. My resignation will become effective immediately. I want to thank you for the confidence you placed in me as your chief for so many years. It has been an honor to serve you and our community as chief. I ask you to pray for reconciliation and healing in our community and hopefully, this decision will be the beginning.”

Ok… at least he apologized, right?

Well, sort of.

Ghent caught further backlash when he spoke to local TV news station WBTV last week and argued that he merely posted his initial comments to Facebook because he was trying to defend local police officers from the national media. (Wait, what?)

On WBTV, Ghent said (below):

“I guess it was racially insensitive, I did not mean it that way.”

What?! You “guess” it was racist?? And dude… it doesn’t matter if you “did not mean it that way.” That’s how it came across. To EVERYBODY. Because it was racist as f**k! So own it!!!

Here’s more from the disgraced former volunteer fire chief (below), as well as reaction from other community members in Lancaster County:

Wow. Some people!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? WTF was he thinking?? And of course it was racially insensitive!

