Wow! Kanye West Hires Johnny Depp’s Star Attorney Camille Vasquez Amid Ongoing Controversies!

It looks like Kanye West is bringing on Johnny Depp’s powerhouse attorney to his team.

According to TMZ on Friday, sources claimed the 45-year-old rapper hired Camille Vasquez and the Brown Rudnick firm to represent him in any business-related matters, including contracts and deals. The name is most likely familiar to those who watched Johnny’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard over her op-ed with The Washington Post, which resulted in the Pirates of the Caribbean star being awarded $10 million. And undoubtedly, Kanye requires Camille’s services as brands continue to dump him after his ongoing problematic comments and actions.

Related: Charlamagne Tha God Says Ye Had Screaming Fit Over Pete Davidson’s ’10-Inch Penis’



The news comes hours after Balenciaga announced they officially severed ties with Ye amid his string of controversies. The fashion brand’s parent company Kering said in a statement to Women’s Wear Daily:

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

JP Morgan Chase let him go as a client – though the bank made the decision before the antisemitic statements. And weeks ago, Adidas also announced its partnership with the Gold Digger artist is “under review” shortly after he wore the white supremacist hate slogan, “White Lives Matter,” shirt at Paris Fashion Week. The current status of that is unknown. Nevertheless, Camille and the firm will have her plate full when it comes to Kanye, especially as he continues to dig a hole for himself by making antisemitic comments, pushing his “White Lives Matter” tees, and spreading false claims about George Floyd’s death. Speaking of which…

While on the Drink Champs podcast last week, Ye incorrectly stated Floyd died from a fentanyl overdose and not from former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for nine minutes. As a result, the mother of Floyd’s daughter sued the father of four for $250 million in damages, saying he made “false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value and revenue for himself, his business partners, and associates.”

So like we said, she’s going to have a lot to juggle. But TMZ reports the one thing the lawyer won’t have to deal with is the Yeezy fashion designer’s ongoing nasty divorce battle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. He recently retained Melinda Gates’ former divorce lawyer, Bob Cohen, to represent him for that matter – but considering Ye has already gone through roughly five attorneys, there is a possibility that this current attorney could get the boot soon too.

And now, we’ll have to see if even Camille will also face the same fate as Kanye’s previous lawyers! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Fox News/YouTube, The Talk/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]