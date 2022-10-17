Kanye West Agrees To Buy Right-Wing Wannabe-Twitter Clone Parler!

If you can’t beat them, join them. Or something.

Kanye West may have been locked out of both his Twitter and Instagram accounts recently after posting plainly disgusting anti-Semitic commentary. So now he’s shifting his focus to a place where he will theoretically never be forbidden from posting. That’s right: as of Monday morning, the 45-year-old rapper is buying Parler. Here we go…

Of course, Parler first came into the public consciousness as the right-wing social media app of choice over the last few years. It has been known for its hands-off policy to moderating content — a big plus for conservatives who kept getting kicked off Twitter for saying bad s**t. Basically, it’s a competitor to Donald Trump‘s Truth Social. Both apps are filled with just most grating takes imaginable!!

But after the January 6, 2021 insurrection attempt, both Apple’s App Store and Google‘s Google Play marketplace banned Parler from being downloaded. The tech giants said the app lacked prohibitions on violent speech. Amazon also cut off its web-hosting services from the company. In more recent months, both app stores have re-listed Parler after it made moderation changes — but still, it’s clearly a very right-wing ecosystem.

So now, the company is hoping Ye’s entrance into the tech field will give them an edge on acquiring new users. According to Variety and others, on Monday morning, Ye announced he has inked a deal to buy the app. Parler’s parent company, Parlement Technologies, boasted in a statement that the Chicago native’s presence with the Twitter-like app will work to “fight against Big Tech, Big Government, censorship and cancel culture.”

The joint statement continued:

“Ye has become the richest Black man in history through music and apparel and is taking a bold stance against his recent censorship from Big Tech, using his far-reaching talents to further lead the fight to create a truly non-cancelable environment.”

Sounds awful.

Ye added his own commentary about the business deal, as well. In his statement, the Hurricane rapper said:

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves.”

Per Axios, the rapper has already set up his own verified account on the site.

For Parlement Technologies, Ye’s infusion of cash — and fame — would seem to be a lifeline. With it, the company made things sound very optimistic. CEO George Farmer added his own statement boasting of the entertainer’s “groundbreaking move into the free speech media space” with this purchase:

“[This purchase] will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again.”

Uh-huh…

Talk about self-important. Oh, brother. And by the way, George Farmer is Candace Owens‘ husband. Yes, the same Candace Owens who has been running around with Ye through his “White Lives Matter” bull s**t!

Per Variety, West and Parlement have a “definitive purchase agreement” in place that is expected to close at some point later this year. The outlet noted Kanye’s purchase calls for “ongoing technical support” and “the use of private cloud services” from Parlement’s Tennessee-based headquarters, too. So it sounds like the app will continue running as is after Kim Kardashian‘s ex jumps into the fray.

What do y’all think, Perezcious readers? Would U download Parler now that Ye is involved? Or nah??

