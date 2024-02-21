'Embarrassed' Tom Sandoval Apologizes For 'Ignorant' George Floyd Comparison

Tom Sandoval is speaking out about those eyebrow-raising comments he made.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the reality star reflected on the intense media attention to his months-long affair with Rachel Leviss. When asked why he thought Scandoval got “so big” last year, what he said in response was truly shocking:

“I’m not a pop-culture historian really, but I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?”

Related: Tom Sandoval Still ‘Hurt’ Rachel Leviss Dumped Him — And Blames Her Parents?!

To answer his question, no. No one thinks a cheating scandal is the same as the murder of a Black man at the hands of a police officer — not even “a little bit.” His statement immediately sparked backlash online on Tuesday, with fans calling him out for his tone-deaf remark. Even his co-star Katie Maloney blasted him on social media. She wrote under a graphic of Sandoval’s quote:

“Hey Tom Schwartz you wanna come explain what he was really trying to say? … the f**k?”

So what does Sandoval have to say for himself? Hours after the interview dropped, he took to his Instagram Stories to apologize for the “ignorant” comments. The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman wrote:

“My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received. The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I’m incredibly sorry and embarrassed.”

See the post (below):

That’s it? Really?

What are your thoughts on the apology, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]