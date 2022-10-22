Vogue Has 'No Intentions' Of Working With Kanye West Again Following Controversies!

Kanye West continues to face the consequences for his slew of controversies.

As you know by now, the Yeezy creator has been facing backlash ever since he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week and made several antisemitic comments, including threatening to go “death con 3 on Jewish People.” Despite being restricted on Instagram and Twitter for his offensive remarks, he continued to dig himself in a hole by going on antisemitic comments in several interviews, promoting his “White Lives Matter” tees, and even spreading false claims about George Floyd’s death.

Since then, multiple brands have distanced themselves from Kanye – including Balenciaga’s parent company who announced to Women’s Wear Daily they have “no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.” Earlier this month, Adidas revealed it placed its partnership with the Stronger artist “under review.”

And now, it looks like Anna Wintour also has had it with Ye! According to Page Six on Friday, Vogue and its editor-in-chief want nothing to do with the 45-year-old rapper and have “no intentions” of working with him again after his antisemitic rants and public support for White Lives Matter. An insider told the outlet:

“Anna has had enough. She has made it very clear inside Vogue that Kanye is no longer part of the inner circle.”

What does this mean for Kanye? Well, it is not clear how they plan to cease their working relationship – but this seemingly would mean he’ll no longer be allowed at the Met Gala, featured on the cover of Vogue, or receive any coverage of his fashion shows. Undoubtedly, the decision to sever ties with Kanye comes as a big loss for the fashion designer, as he and Anna have had a close relationship for a long time.

Their friendship began when the 72-year-old journalist invited him to the Met Gala for the first time in 2009. Since then, Anna featured him and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, on the cover in 2014 before their wedding and even supported his business ventures. Last month, she was seen modeling the Yeezy sunglasses line in press images to promote the product.

Even after Kanye wore the “White Lives Matter” tees, she tried to facilitate a reconciliation between one of her editors, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, and him after he bullied her on Instagram because she blasted him for his irresponsible and harmful actions. However, Anna (obviously) has had enough of Ye and no longer wants any ties to him! Very understandable…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? We wonder what Kanye will have to say about this! Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]