Tom Sandoval Compared His Cheating Scandal To GEORGE FLOYD'S MURDER!

SERIOUSLY?! Wow. Any hopes Tom Sandoval had of repairing his image post-Scandoval just went out the window after these latest comments.

In a new interview published with The New York Times on Tuesday, the Vanderpump Rules star was asked why he thought his affair with Rachel Leviss had dominated the headlines for months. And his answer will have your blood boiling and your jaws on the floor.

This reality star had the gall to compare his cheating scandal to the murder of George Floyd. Yes, really. He also likened it to the murder trial of O.J. Simpson. Sandoval said:

“I’m not a pop-culture historian really. But I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?”

What the actual f**k. No, Sandoval. Getting caught cheating on your longtime girlfriend is NOT on the same level as the horrific killing of a Black man by a police officer who’s supposed to serve and protect the public. Interviewer Irina Aleksander was so taken aback she attempted to give him some grace and further explain his tone-deaf answer, saying:

“I think I knew what he meant. He was trying to express the oddity of becoming the symbolic center of a nationwide discussion and a major news story; what he communicated instead was something more honest, which is just how much the experience had made him lose perspective.”

Yeah, she got his number, didn’t she? Sandoval definitely is out of touch with reality right now. And innerestingly, Bravo caught wind of the statement and even knew what he said was beyond wrong. Aleksander noted in the interview:

“The next morning, I got a call from Baskin, and the day after that a Bravo publicist rang me late on a Friday. Some of what Sandoval had said had gotten back to Bravo, and everyone was concerned. What was it that he said about O.J. Simpson and George Floyd exactly?”

And a woman named Rylie, who is a part of his new publicity team, told the interviewer:

“Sometimes he says too much, and the following day forgets what he says.”

Rylie said it best. Sometimes Sandoval says too much. And he went way too far this time. Sandoval has not addressed the controversy yet, but considering he still can’t take accountability for his affair, we’d be pretty surprised if he actually owned up to what he said in this interview. Reactions? Drop them in the comments (below).

