Jason Aldean Responds To Massive Backlash Over Shocking New Country Song!

Jason Aldean is pushing back against the criticism he’s been getting for his new single.

As we reported earlier on Tuesday, the country crooner just released the official music video for his single Try That In A Small Town. And to say the song and video are controversial is, uhhh, putting it very, very, very mildly…

Well, on Tuesday afternoon, the Georgia-born country music star took to Twitter to offer his thoughts on the reaction to the track.

First, Brittany Aldean‘s husband claimed social media’s interpretations of his song as being anti-Black Lives Matter, pro-lynching, and more are opinions that go “too far.”

Aldean explained:

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far.”

Then, the singer referenced how he was indeed on stage at the awful 2017 Las Vegas music festival mass shooting:

“As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91 — where so many lost their lives — and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart.”

Before concluding with what Try That In A Small Town means to him:

“Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences. My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to — that’s what this song is about.”

Here it is in full (below):

