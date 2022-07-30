Are Florence Pugh & Olivia Wilde Feuding!? Breaking Down The Evidence!

It looks like there might be some drama going down between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh!

As you know, the 38-year-old produced and directed the upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling. It stars Florence as Alice, who begins to notice the strange things happening around her community while her husband Jack, portrayed by Harry Styles, keeps some dark secrets from her. The new film is set to make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in just a couple of weeks, and all eyes are undoubtedly going to be on Florence and Olivia when they hit the red carpet. Why is that? Well, there is a rumor circulating that the two ladies had a major falling out over the filmmaker hooking up with Harry!

Internet sleuths first noticed that something was up when the Little Women star never liked a post in which Olivia shared the official for Don’t Worry Darling and then posted a picture of Florence last week, writing:

“Watching this woman work was such a f**king thrill! Cannot wait to show you more. @[email protected]”

Adding fuel to the speculation, Florence never shared the trailer for the film on social media at the time — which is out of the norm for her as she tends to post a lot about her new projects online. Instead, she dropped the teaser trailer for her other upcoming movie, Oppenheimer, on the same day. Fans quickly noticed the potential shade, tweeting:

“The way Florence Pugh has yet to post about don’t worry darling even though there are two trailers out for it and yet she’ll post about every single other project that she’s doing right now like what did Olivia Wilde do ????” “i think it’s so funny how florence pugh had said NOTHING about don’t worry darling and olivia wilde keeps trying to hype her up.” “I need to know what Olivia Wilde did to my baby Florence Pugh on the set of DWD because my girl has been SILENT on movie updates.”

However, a source denied to Page Six on Saturday that she “already scheduled to post [about ‘Oppenheimer’] that day for some specific reason, it had nothing to do with a response to Olivia.”

But that is not the only evidence…

While at the opening of a Tiffany and Co. in London this week, Florence was asked about how it was working with Harry, to which she commented that he was “a total professional and it was a great experience working together.” But speaking on the cinematography and styling for the movie, she said nothing about the director, Olivia:

“It was a joy to walk into the hair and makeup trailer every day … The way that everything looks delicious and golden.”

So it definitely sounds like something must have gone down behind the scenes between them! Prior to the film, Olivia and Florence seemed to be on great terms. The Brit even gushed over Olivia when she was cast in Don’t Worry Darling, writing on Instagram:

“Olivia Wilde just tagged me in a picture *gasp no.1*. Olivia Wilde casted me in a film *gasp no.2* Olivia Wilde is my idol and allowed me to be a part of this f**king incredible cast.”

So what went wrong with their relationship?!

A source told Page Six that the 26-year-old actress was actually upset over seeing Olivia and Harry together while she was still with her ex Jason Sudeikis! They explained:

“I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry.”

Whoa! The former couple, who shared 8-year-old son Otis and 5-year-old daughter Daisy – ended their engagement and romance after seven years together in November 2020. At the time, sources told the outlet that the One Direction alum was allegedly one of the reasons for the breakup, claiming that the relationship had been going on behind Jason’s back for a month.

The Page Six insider went on to share that people on set, including Florence, were “uncomfortable” by the whole situation:

“Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable.”

We can imagine!

Although the Marvel star is currently working on Dune 2, another source told the outlet that she’ll be expected to start promoting Don’t Worry Darling at the end of the summer:

“Florence is shooting ‘Dune’ right now and out of pocket. I’m sure she will be front and center for the [‘Don’t Worry Darling’] promo. Once the promo starts in late August, early September, I’m sure she’ll be visible.”

We’ll have to see if anything goes down at the red carpet in a few weeks! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Olivia and Florence are feuding? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

