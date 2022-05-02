Harry Styles Pleasures Florence Pugh In Sexy AND Scary First Trailer For Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling

Remember when we heard Ben Affleck and then-girlfriend Ana de Armas were bringing back the erotic thriller with Adrian Lyne? That ended like a cardboard cutout in a trash can. But thankfully someone has the sexy suspense we all need right now: Olivia Wilde!

The Booksmart director’s sophomore effort, Don’t Worry Darling, has two of the sexiest stars in the world playing a couple — and doesn’t waste a second of it! Even just in the trailer we get to see Harry Styles going downtown on Florence Pugh at the dinner table in a scene that would make Norman Rockwell rock hard! Talk about women getting served!

All that and Chris Pine, too?! Almost makes you wish there weren’t something sinister going on just under the surface… Though that does make things kind of hotter…

No wonder one of the steamiest relationships in Hollywood began on the set! See the trailer for the movie that brought together Harry and Olivia (below)!

[Image via Warner Bros/YouTube.]