Harry Styles' Relationship With Olivia Wilde Is ‘The Most Serious He Has Ever Been About Somebody’!

Things are not slowing down anytime soon between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, apparently!

While their relationship may have initially seemed to some like nothing more than an on-set hookup, it sounds like the 27-year-old singer is now taking his current romance with the 37-year-old actress more seriously than any of his previous relationships.

In fact, it’s so serious a source told The Sun that Harry has grown even closer to her two children, 7-year-old son Otis and 5-year-old daughter Daisy, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis. Meanwhile, Olivia has already been introduced to his mother, Anne. The insider explained:

“This looked like quite a showbizzy thing at first, two glamorous people hooking up but now it’s obviously a lot more than that. They held back a bit at first but now that things are more settled the time was right to do the next thing.”

The insider then added:

“It’s really exciting for them – and for Harry it’s the most serious he has ever really been about somebody.”

Wow!

Related: Watch Harry Styles Help A Fan Come Out To Her Mom During His Concert!

As you know, Harry has a lengthy dating history, famously being linked to Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, Camille Rowe, and Erin Foster. The Booksmart director was previously married to Italian filmmaker Tao Ruspoli. After that her well-documented romance with Sudeikis lasted from 2011 to 2020. She then moved on to the One Direction alum after first meeting on the set of her upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling. And much to some fans’ dismay, they have obviously been going strong ever since!

And although the couple has maintained somewhat of a low profile throughout their romance, Wilde has recently gushed about how “happy” she has been with Harry despite criticisms from the public in an interview with Vogue earlier this month. Addressing their 10-year age gap, she said:

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love. In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us. I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”

For his part, the Dunkirk star has remained fully tight-lipped about their coupling. However, that doesn’t shock us, considering how private he has been about his relationships in the past as well. But since his current romance is heating up, perhaps Harry will speak on it sometime in the future!

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Is Harry in it for the long haul? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon, Ivan Nikolov/WENN]