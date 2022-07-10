Florence Pugh Calls Out Body-Shaming Comments She’s Received Over Her Nipple-Exposing Gown: ‘Why Are You So Scared Of Breasts?’

Florence Pugh has something to say to her critics!

ICYMI, the 26-year-old actress had jaws-dropping left and right as she stepped out in a sheer, nipple-exposing pink Valentino gown at the fashion brand’s haute couture show in Rome on Friday. It is seriously a must-see look! And while many people praised her for the daring and stunning ensemble, there were plenty of social media users who decided to make a ton of body-shaming remarks – mainly about her visible nipples.

However, Florence was not standing for all of the hate! She took to Instagram on Sunday to share some pics of the dress while addressing the online trolls:

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after. What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?”

The Marvel star went on to note that it wouldn’t be the first or last time a “woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers.” But what concerns her, Florence said, is just “how vulgar some of you men can be” and how afraid they are over some nipples:

“So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying. It makes me wonder what happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body..?”

Florence then expressed how thankful she is to have grown up “in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women,” adding:

“We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable. It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘f**k it and f**k that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive.”

The Little Women star then concluded by telling the online haters to “grow up,” stating:

“If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t know. Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise.”

And of course, she included the hashtag “f**kingfreethef**kingnipple.” Yessss, girl!!! Ch-ch-check out her entire post (below):

Reactions to Florence’s clap back, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

