Music Producer Flow La Movie & His Family Among 9 Dead In Private Jet Crash In The Dominican Republic

Music producer Flow La Movie and his family were killed in a tragic private jet crash in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old was on a private airplane along with his partner of seven years, 31-year-old Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez (both shown in pictures with the producer, above).

According to media reports, the jet — a Gulfstream IV private plane bound for Florida — took off from La Isabela International Airport in the Dominican city of Santo Domingo on Wednesday. It quickly ran into some kind of trouble, causing the plane’s pilots to attempt to divert and make an emergency landing at the nearby Las Americas International Airport. It is not known at this point what caused the incident.

The plane was not able to reach that airport, and it crashed, causing the deaths of all nine passengers on board. Along with the high-profile music producer and his family, also killed in the tragic event were a 21-year-old woman named Kellyan Hernández Pena, a 26-year-old woman named Veronica Estrella, and two people listed as crew members on the flight manifest: 47-year-old Luis Alberto Eljuri Tancredo, and 32-year-old Emilio Herrera.

The final two victims in the crash were reportedly an 18-year-old and a 13-year-old. According to People, their names were not publicly identified following the tragedy. All of the victims were identified as US nationals.

Helidosa, the aviation company that owned the plane involved in the crash, indicated that they are working with authorities to determine the cause. The company also released a statement late last night, which read (below):

“This accident causes us great pain and sorrow. We ask that you join us with prudence and solidarity to support the families affected as we go through this difficult moment. We ask our almighty God to give the strength to the family members of its passengers and pilots in the plane, and that God may take them in heaven and that their souls find peace.”

So sad.

Flow, born José Angel Hernandez, was a big name in the music industry, having previously been responsible for a number of hits, including Te Boté, featuring Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, and Ozuna. That song was the #1 single on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart for 14 weeks following its release in 2018.

The producer had also previously worked with other major Latin artists including Don Omar, Manuel Turizo, Natti Natasha, J Balvin, and Anuel AA. Flow helmed his own record label for years, too, and had signed several artists of his own including Casper Magico, Xound, and Nio Garcia.

Sending all our love to the beloved producers family, friends, and loved ones amid this awful, awful ordeal.

R.I.P.

