Iconic Mexican Ranchera Singer Vicente Fernandez Dead At 81

Legendary Mexican ranchera singer Vicente Fernandez has passed away. He was 81 years old.

The iconic singer, who was known worldwide as one of the most famous and most well-known performers of ranchera music, died at a hospital in the western Mexican city of Guadalajara on Sunday, according to a post published on his official Instagram account.

The ranchera veteran, who had retired from the performing and recording industry a decade ago, had been in poor health for several months after suffering a fall on his ranch back in August that forced him to have surgery.

Fernandez was known as “El Rey,” the king of Mexican music and a pioneer in the ranchera sound. In his storied career, he recorded more than 300 songs, sold more than 65 million albums worldwide, won three Grammys, and eight Latin Grammys.

He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, too, and was named the Person of the Year in 2002 by the Latin Recording Academy, citing his work in hit songs like Volver, Volver, and Por Tu Maldito Amor.

We’re sending our love to his family, friends, loved ones, and fans as they grapple with his loss.

R.I.P.

