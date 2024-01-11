Food Network Star Darnell Ferguson Allegedly Broke Into Estranged Wife's Home & Stripped Her -- Shocking New Details!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

More details are being released regarding Food Network star chef Darnell Ferguson‘s arrest, and they’re extremely disturbing…

On Wednesday we reported the “SuperChef” was in some MAJOR trouble with the law after being charged with strangulation, burglary, and terroristic threatening among several other things. He was booked into the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections on a $10,000 bail leaving room for lots of questions — and now a case file has finally provided answers.

On Thursday, People reviewed the warrant for the star chef’s arrest, which alleged he broke into the home of his estranged wife Tatahda Ferguson and began yelling at her and punching walls. The situation escalated from there, with the legal docs claiming he attacked her and began to strangle her until she “lost consciousness”. Awful!

Even more horrifying, the allegations went on to state Darnell put his wife in a position where she feared “being sexually assaulted”:

“When victim regained consciousness, she was on the floor and [Darnell] then ripped off the victim’s shorts, causing a scratch to victim’s upper thigh. After ripping victim’s shorts, [Darnell] demanded to see victim’s private area and told victim she was his and no one else’s.”

So disturbing…

It’s after this incident that police claim he left the residence with her ID and credit/debit card. When law enforcement arrived to Tatahda’s home, they found her with injuries which included “redness, scratches and pain to her neck and a scratch to her upper thigh” for which she had to be taken to the hospital.

According to WDRB, the couple share three children together, and despite the horrifying nature of the alleged crime — Tatahda is hoping to work things out. Darnell’s attorney Krsna Tibbs told the outlet the wife wants to “work everything out and wants to drop the charges”. We hope that doesn’t mean taking this man back…

Wow, a lot to take in. We hope this all works out for the benefit of their children, most of all. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via WLKY News Louisville/Food Network/YouTube/Louisville Metro PD/MEGA/WENN]