Food Network Star Darnell Ferguson Arrested On Charge Of... Strangulation?!

Star chef Darnell Ferguson has gotten into some serious legal trouble!

You may know him as the co-host of Food Network‘s hit show Worst Cooks in America, or maybe even as a judge on popular shows like Chopped and Guy’s Grocery Games, but now the 36-year-old has been charged with some pretty heinous acts. According to booking records from Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections which were reported on by multiple outlets, the man nicknamed “SuperChef” was booked into the Kentucky facility on Wednesday.

Legal docs reveal he was charged with strangulation, burglary, and terroristic threatening. On top of that, multiple outlets local to the state report he was also given misdemeanor charges of assault, menacing, criminal mischief and theft-receipt of a stolen credit or debit card. Whoa…

So what happened?! Oddly enough, no one seems to know! The only extra information that’s available right now is local outlets reported that on January 2 an unknown individual filed a protection order against the celeb chef. Other than that tidbit of news, there seems to be nothing out there yet about what went down. Which is wild, considering how many charges he’s facing!

More information will likely be released as time goes on. It’s unclear if he’s been given a court date or has appointed an attorney, but as of right now he remains in police custody, per media outlets.

